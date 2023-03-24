ThreatHunter.ai Offers 4 Weeks of Free Cybersecurity Service and a Free Cyber Readiness Assessment to New Customers

BREA, Calif., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatHunter.ai, a leading cybersecurity firm and a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business that supports our Veterans, is pleased to offer new customers 4 weeks of free cybersecurity service and a free cyber readiness assessment valued at $3,000. This limited-time promotion provides businesses with a unique opportunity to assess their cybersecurity posture and experience the benefits of ThreatHunter.ai's advanced cybersecurity services.

"As COO at ThreatHunter.ai, I understand the importance of staying protected against cyber threats. I recommend that businesses prioritize these four things to stay secure: patching systems, implementing multi-factor authentication, managing privileged accounts, and monitoring everything," said Eric Cowperthwaite, COO at ThreatHunter.ai. "At ThreatHunter.ai, we provide comprehensive cybersecurity services that can help businesses with all of these critical steps. Our expert team of threat hunters leverages AI and their expertise to monitor and respond to threats 24/7, ensuring that businesses are fully protected against all types of cyber threats."

ThreatHunter.ai provides businesses with real-time threat detection, response, and remediation services, ensuring that businesses are always protected against the latest threats. With ThreatHunter.ai, businesses can detect, mitigate, and notify potential cybersecurity threats much more cost-effectively than any other competitor on the market. Our advanced cybersecurity services and expert team of threat hunters leverage AI and their expertise to monitor and respond to threats 24/7, providing businesses with peace of mind and protection against all types of cyber threats.

In addition to the 4 weeks of free service, new customers will also receive a free cyber readiness assessment valued at $3,000. This comprehensive evaluation includes an analysis of the business's network infrastructure, software systems, and user behavior, providing valuable insights into areas for improvement and actionable recommendations to enhance cybersecurity.

To take advantage of this limited-time promotion, businesses can call us at 888.674.9001 or visit our website at www.threathunter.ai .

About ThreatHunter.ai

ThreatHunter.ai is a leading cybersecurity firm and a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business that provides businesses with the best cybersecurity MDR/ThreatHunting service for at least 30% less than others. Our advanced cybersecurity services are staffed by cybersecurity experts who leverage AI and their expertise to monitor and respond to threats 24/7, providing businesses with peace of mind and protection against all types of cyber threats.

