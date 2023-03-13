ThreatHunter.ai Offers Customized Solutions to Combat Rising Business Email Compromise (BEC) Attacks on Small Businesses

BREA, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks are on the rise, and they can have devastating consequences for small businesses. Cybercriminals use social engineering tactics to trick employees into transferring funds or providing sensitive financial information, leading to significant financial losses, reputational damage, and potential closure of small businesses.

"As the founder of ThreatHunter.ai, I am aware of the catastrophic impact that BEC attacks can have on small businesses," said James McMurry. "That is why our company offers customized solutions that include threat assessments, vulnerability testing, and incident response planning, which are tailored to meet the specific needs of each business. When coupled with our Threat Hunting service, this creates an incredibly effective barrier that raises the cost for attackers tremendously."

ThreatHunter.ai is a leading cyber security solutions provider offering customized solutions to help small businesses safeguard their financial information and protect against fraudulent activity. "Our team of experts can provide businesses with the tools and resources they need to stay safe and secure in an ever-changing digital landscape," said Ethan Coulter, CTO of ThreatHunter.ai

With the rise of remote work and increased reliance on digital communication, BEC attacks have become more prevalent than ever. Recent events, such as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) for example, have created an environment that is ripe for attackers to trick businesses using BEC. SVB's customers are being advised to send out new ACH instructions, which can create confusion and opportunities for fraudulent activity.

"At ThreatHunter.ai, we urge all businesses to be cautious when handling sensitive financial information and to implement robust security measures to prevent fraudulent activity," said McMurry. "It is crucial that small businesses take proactive steps to protect themselves from BEC attacks."

As a leading cyber security solutions provider, ThreatHunter.ai is dedicated to helping small businesses defend against cyber threats and keep their operations running smoothly. With the recent events surrounding SVB, ThreatHunter.ai's customized solutions are more important than ever to protect small businesses from the devastating impact of BEC attacks.

About ThreatHunter.ai:

ThreatHunter.ai a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, is a leading provider of AI-driven threat hunting solutions. Its advanced machine learning algorithms and expert analysis help organizations detect, identify, and respond to cyber threats. Its solutions are designed to supplement existing security resources and provide a fresh perspective on how to address today's complex cyber threats.

www.threathunter.ai.

