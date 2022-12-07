ThreatHunter.ai Offers Tips to Prevent Christmas Being Ruined by Cyber Criminals

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatHunter.ai, the leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, today offered tips to help prevent Christmas being ruined by cyber criminals.

According to the company, the Christmas holiday season has seen an increase in attacks against people as criminals take advantage of the season to intensify their phishing, fishing, and ransomware attacks. To help keep people safe from these attacks, ThreatHunter.ai recommends the following:

- Be cautious when opening emails or clicking on links from unknown sources. Cyber criminals often use phishing and fishing attacks to trick people into revealing sensitive information or downloading malware.

- Use strong and unique passwords for all of your online accounts. Cyber criminals often use stolen or weak passwords to gain access to people's accounts, so it's important to use passwords that are difficult to guess or crack.

- Install and regularly update security software on your devices. Security software can help protect against malware and other threats, so it's important to make sure you have the latest version installed and keep it up to date.

- Be careful when shopping online. Cyber criminals often use fake websites or fraudulent emails to trick people into giving away their personal and financial information. To avoid falling victim to these scams, only shop on reputable websites and be cautious when entering your personal and financial information online.

- Stay vigilant. Cyber criminals are constantly looking for new ways to trick people, so it's important to stay alert and be cautious when online. If you receive an email or message that seems suspicious, do not click on any links or download any attachments, and delete the message immediately.

"The holiday season is a time for joy and celebration, but unfortunately it is also a time when cyber criminals are particularly active," said James McMurry, CEO of ThreatHunter.ai. "By following these tips, people can help protect themselves and their families from the latest cyber threats and enjoy a safe and happy holiday season."

