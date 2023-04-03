ThreatHunter.ai: Pioneering a Unique AI and Human Expertise-Based Cybersecurity Solution

BREA, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatHunter.ai has created an innovative cybersecurity solution to address the common challenges faced by companies, including alert fatigue, improper system tuning, outdated threat intelligence, and lack of continuous real-time event correlation.

By combining advanced AI technology with expert human threat hunters based in the United States, ThreatHunter.ai delivers a powerful and unique approach to staying ahead of cyber threats without the need for extensive in-house cybersecurity staff.

James McMurry, CEO and Founder of ThreatHunter.ai, said, "We are truly the best-kept secret in the industry. Our team does top-level work at reasonable pricing, ensuring that each customer receives unparalleled service and support. In fact, every customer has my personal cell phone number, just in case. I eat, sleep, and work tirelessly to help each customer stay protected."

Key aspects of ThreatHunter.ai's solution include:

Reduced Alert Fatigue: AI-driven filtering to focus on relevant threats and minimize alert fatigue.

Continuous Monitoring and Tuning: Expert threat hunters work 24/7 to ensure systems are optimally tuned and secure.

Comprehensive Threat Intelligence: Constantly updated threat intelligence for identifying and countering emerging threats.

Real-Time Event Correlation: Around-the-clock event correlation for accurate and timely threat response.

Cost-Effective Solution: AI and human expertise eliminate the need for extensive in-house cybersecurity staff.

FedRAMP Capability: Hunt threats within FedRAMP systems, ensuring compliance for businesses operating in the federal space.

As an industry leader, ThreatHunter.ai has built a strong reputation for its expertise and commitment to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. The company's team of expert threat hunters consists of experienced professionals with backgrounds in cybersecurity, computer science, and data analysis, ensuring a robust and comprehensive protection for client systems.

Joshua Myers, Chief Security Officer at ThreatHunter.ai, quipped, "In the world of cybersecurity, it's like an ongoing chess match between defenders and attackers. At ThreatHunter.ai, we combine the strategic brilliance of AI with the creative problem-solving of our expert human team, making sure our clients always stay several moves ahead. We're not just focused on winning the match, but on outsmarting the adversaries at every turn."

In summary, ThreatHunter.ai's unique combination of AI technology and human expertise, along with the personal dedication of everyone at ThreatHunter.ai, provides a groundbreaking solution to the challenges faced by traditional cybersecurity measures, allowing businesses to achieve unparalleled protection for their systems.

About Threathunter.ai

ThreatHunter.ai, a 100% Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, is a leading provider of AI-driven threat hunting solutions. Its advanced machine learning algorithms and expert analysis help organizations detect, identify, and respond to cyber threats. Its solutions are designed to supplement existing security resources and provide a fresh perspective on how to address today's complex cyber threats.

Don't miss the opportunity to safeguard your organization with the unparalleled cybersecurity protection offered by ThreatHunter.ai. Visit our website at www.threathunter.ai to explore our unique approach, learn more about our cutting-edge solutions, and discover how we can empower your business to stay ahead of cyber threats. To speak with our experts or schedule a personalized demo, reach out to our sales team at [email protected] or call 714.515.4011. Take action today and ensure the security and resilience of your digital infrastructure.

Media contact:

Lydia Coulter

[email protected]

7145154011

SOURCE ThreatHunter.ai