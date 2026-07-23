Three ALKEME Producers Recognized Among Insurance Business America's 2026 Rising Stars

Dominick Ela, Jared Holland, and Nick Christman honored among the insurance industry's top emerging leaders under 40.

LADERA RANCH, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALKEME Insurance, a Top 25 insurance brokerage, today announced that three of its producers have been named to Insurance Business America's 2026 Rising Stars, an annual recognition honoring insurance professionals under the age of 40 who are helping shape the future of the industry through leadership, innovation, and exceptional client service.

ALKEME Insurance's Dominick Ela, Jared Holland, and Nick Christman honored as Insurance Business America's 2026 Rising Stars.

Selected from nominations across the country, the Rising Stars program recognizes emerging professionals who have demonstrated outstanding business performance, leadership, and a commitment to advancing the insurance industry. This year's recognition is especially notable as Dominick Ela and Jared Holland earn Rising Stars honors for the second consecutive year, while Nick Christman joins the list for the first time. Together, the three honorees reflect the depth of talent across ALKEME and the company's continued investment in developing the next generation of insurance leaders.

Although each has taken a different path to success, Dom, Jared, and Nick have built careers defined by the trust they've earned from clients, the expertise they bring to complex insurance challenges, and the lasting impact they've made within their communities and the industry. Their recognition highlights the caliber of professionals driving ALKEME's continued growth and commitment to delivering exceptional service.

"Dominick, Jared, and Nick represent the next generation of leaders in our industry," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "Their dedication to their clients, commitment to excellence, and passion for helping others embody the values that define ALKEME. We're proud to see each of them recognized on a national stage and look forward to the continued impact they'll make throughout their careers."

The recognition reinforces ALKEME's commitment to attracting, developing, and empowering exceptional professionals who are shaping the future of insurance. As the company continues to grow, ALKEME remains focused on reinvesting in emerging talent by creating opportunities for young professionals to build meaningful careers, develop their expertise, and become future leaders in insurance.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 80 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 90 locations in 30 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the Top 25 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest growing broker in their Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies, providing its partner agencies with the resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

SOURCE ALKEME Insurance