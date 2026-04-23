Three Credit Unions Partner with myCUmortgage for Comprehensive Home Loan Products and Services
News provided bymyCUmortgage
Apr 23, 2026, 08:33 ET
New first quarter partnerships represent 171,000 members and $2.6 billion in assets
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As this year's spring homebuying season continues to build momentum, myCUmortgage announced partnerships with three credit unions that are ready to help their members with homeownership. myCUmortgage is a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.
The three new partners, which represent more than 171,000 members and over $2.6 billion in assets, include:
- Fort Bragg Federal Credit Union – Fort Bragg, N.C.
- Park Community Credit Union – Louisville, Ky.
- Soarion Federal Credit Union – San Antonio, Texas
"When myCUmortgage looks to partner with a credit union to provide mortgage services, we want to ensure they share our values and passion around homeownership – these three credit unions proudly exhibit those values and more when it comes to helping their members fulfill their homeownership dreams," said Paul Sutor, President of myCUmortgage. "We are thrilled to partner with each of them and look forward to delivering five-star service to the credit unions and their members. This is how we mortgage!"
With 25 years of mortgage industry experience in the credit union space, myCUmortgage offers its 200 partners expert guidance to help them become GREAT mortgage lenders. Collaborating with these new partners, myCUmortgage is providing comprehensive products, systems and services, including conventional lending, loan origination services and member loan servicing.
About myCUmortgage
myCUmortgage, a wholly owned Credit Union Service Organization of Wright-Patt Credit Union in Beavercreek, Ohio, is obsessed with helping credit union partners to be great mortgage lenders. Through exceptional leadership, comprehensive solutions, expert guidance and partner- and member-focused service, myCUmortgage delivers peace of mind to credit union partners and their members across the United States. To learn more about our mortgage obsession, visit www.myCUmortgage.com.
For more information, contact:
Bob Sadowski, APR
877.912.8009 x7276
[email protected]
SOURCE myCUmortgage
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