Three Echo Global Logistics Leaders Named to 2024 Women in Supply Chain Awards

Chief Human Resources Officer Paula Frey, SVP of Sales Molly Mangan, and VP of Talent Acquisition Sharon Garcia were named to this award

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced that three of its leaders, Chief Human Resources Officer Paula Frey, SVP of Sales Molly Mangan, and VP of Talent Acquisition Sharon Garcia have been named winners of the 2024 Women in Supply Chain Awards by Supply and Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics magazines. Frey won in the Workforce Innovator category, which pays tribute to women leaders whose efforts in supply chain education and workforce development help build a better workforce. Mangan won in the Trailblazers category, which honors leaders who continue to pave the way for future women in logistics. Garcia won in the DEI Pioneer category, which celebrates women leaders who continue to create and execute diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

"I'm very proud to have won this award and to set an example as an innovator at Echo," Frey said. "Innovation in our workforce and business process is essential for building a talented and diverse community of dedicated employees, as well as continuing to provide the highest quality solutions our clients and carriers have come to count on."

"It's an honor to receive this award," Mangan said. "Logistics professionals operate in a crucial area of the transportation sector, and having experts of all backgrounds provides exceptional value throughout the entire industry."

"The cornerstone of a talented workforce requires a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion," Garcia said. "At Echo, our business succeeds through diversity of thought and experience because we embrace an environment where employees of all identities can thrive."

The Women in Supply Chain awards honor women supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentoring, and example setting create a foundation for women to achieve success in all levels of a company's supply chain network. Winners are vetted and selected by the Supply and Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics editorial teams.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

