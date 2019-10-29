Three Florida Doctors Join National MDVIP Network To Provide Personalized, Preventive Primary Care

Joining recent practice openings in Orlando, Lake Mary, and St. Petersburg, MDVIP has expanded to nearly 100 affiliated physicians in Florida -- the 2nd largest state in the MDVIP network. Recently, MDVIP surpassed a significant milestone of 1,000 physicians and 325,000 members, nationwide.

"We are excited to welcome these exceptional physicians into the MDVIP network, which underscores our commitment to continued growth in Florida – home to our first affiliated practice which opened almost 20 years ago," said, MDVIP Chairman and CEO Bret Jorgensen. "Drs. Garcia, Ieremia, and Rubin have been providing trusted, personalized primary care in their communities for many years. As MDVIP affiliates, they will continue to enhance the lives of their patients through focused prevention, early detection, and tailored comprehensive wellness programs."

Personalized Preventive Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, which allows them to spend more time with patients and provide highly individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, each patient receives the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Published research supports the MDVIP model. Medicare patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices were admitted to the hospital 79% less than patients in traditional practices, and commercial patients were in the hospital 72% less, notes an American Journal of Managed Care study. This significant reduction in hospitalizations yielded a $300 million savings for Medicare in one year. Readmission rates for Medicare patients suffering heart attack, congestive heart failure and pneumonia were dramatically lower than for non-MDVIP Medicare patients.

Smaller Practice, More Time

Other benefits of an MDVIP-affiliated practices include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone. If patients have an emergent need while traveling, their physician can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician. Demonstrating the value of the MDVIP model, patient satisfaction and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90 percent.

About Nicholas J. Garcia, D.O.

Dr. Garcia received his medical degree from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Parker, Colorado. He completed both his internship and residency in Family Medicine at David Grant USAF Medical Center (DGMC) at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California, the largest U.S. Air Force medical center in the continental United States, affiliated with University of California, Davis School of Medicine. Board-certified by the American Board of Family Physicians, Dr. Garcia is a veteran military physician and flight surgeon for the U.S. Air Force, with his last assignment at Kadena Air Base, 353rd Special Operations Group (2015 – 2019), where he was appointed Pararescue Medical Director for the 320th Special Tactics Squadron. He is a Founding Board Member of the Nicaraguan Non-Profit Network and the Health Outreach for Latin America Foundation. Dr. Garcia still serves on the board of directors for both organizations and is Chairman of the Medical Quality Assurance Committee. For more information about Dr. Garcia, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/NicholasGarciaDO.

About Nicusor Ieremia, M.D.

Dr. Ieremia received his medical degree from the Institutal de Medicina in Timisoura, Romania, followed by his residency in Internal Medicine. He completed his internship at St. John's Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, New York. Dr. Ieremia is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, West Boca Medical Center, and Delray Medical Center. He is bilingual in English and Romanian. For more information about Dr. Ieremia, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/NicusorIeremiaMD.

About Keith Rubin, D.O.

Dr. Rubin received his medical degree from Nova Southeastern University, College of Osteopathic Medicine in Davie, Florida. He completed both his internship and residency in Family Medicine at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Dr. Rubin is affiliated with Fawcett Memorial Hospital, and Bayfront Health in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. For more information about Dr. Rubin, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/KeithRubinDO.

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in Florida.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,000 primary care physicians and over 325,000 patients focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook.com/MDVIP and Twitter @MDVIP.

Media Contact:

Nancy Udell

561-310-5455

nudell@mdvip.com

SOURCE MDVIP

Related Links

http://www.mdvip.com

