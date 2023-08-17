Three from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Earn Best Lawyers in America Rankings for Expertise in Intellectual Property Trials

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The publishers of The Best Lawyers in America are recognizing the name principals from the Dallas intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry in the 30th annual ranking of the nation's top attorneys.

Best Lawyers is largely recognized as the leading attorney guide in the U.S. The rankings are based on nominations from prior honorees and a rigorous research process that includes interviews with individual firm clients and managing partners from other law firms.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry's Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, and Austin Curry earned their fifth consecutive Best Lawyers selections for their extensive work in intellectual property trials, with Mr. Caldwell and Mr. Cassady also recognized for their trial expertise in the patent category.

"We are honored to be included in Best Lawyers again, especially since this is based on the opinions of our clients and the lawyers we go up against in court on a regular basis," says Mr. Cassady. "Our goal is to win every case by practicing law honorably and to the best of our abilities."

Since the firm was founded, Caldwell Cassady & Curry has helped the firm's clients win more than $2.5 billion in verdicts and court-approved settlements, including seven consecutive trial victories against Apple Inc.

Last month, the three attorneys led a team from Caldwell Cassady & Curry in the firm's latest courtroom victory in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The $1.68 million verdict followed a jury's determination that four patents owned by firm client Constellation Designs were infringed by consumer electronics giant LG Electronics to build and sell its popular OLED and QNED televisions.

The jury's decision represents $6.75 per unit for each infringing product sold by LG Electronics through the day of the verdict. Constellation Designs' patented technology covers key elements of the emerging ATSC3.0 (NextGen TV) standard for television broadcasts.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

