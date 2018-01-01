Three from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Named to Best Lawyers in America

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Accomplished intellectual property and business litigation attorneys Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady and Austin Curry of Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry are being recognized in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

The three trial lawyers have helped individual clients and their companies win record-setting courtroom victories against some of the world's largest corporate interests. During the past five years, Caldwell Cassady & Curry's clients have won more than $2 billion in jury verdicts and settlements.

Best Lawyers is one of the rare legal publications to select honorees based solely on nominations from other lawyers. This marks the fourth consecutive selection to Best Lawyers for Mr. Caldwell, and the third for both Mr. Cassady and Mr. Curry.

Mr. Caldwell is named among the nation's leading attorneys for his work in intellectual property litigation and patent litigation. Mr. Cassady and Mr. Curry are similarly recognized for patent litigation and intellectual property litigation, respectively.

Earlier this year, the three attorneys helped Nevada-based VirnetX Inc. win a unanimous $502.6 million patent infringement verdict against technology giant Apple Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The jury award represented the firm's fourth consecutive patent litigation victory for VirnetX over Apple.

Since last being named to Best Lawyers, the Caldwell Cassady & Curry attorneys also helped VirnetX secure a $439 million judgment against Apple in a separate case. The judgment was handed down following a $302.4 million verdict the firm won based on Apple's infringement of four internet security patents owned by VirnetX.

The firm also successfully represented a group of Texas landowners in a closely watched property rights case that prevented the federal government from seizing nearly 90,000 acres of land near the Texas/Oklahoma border. After Caldwell Cassady & Curry prepared the case for trial, the government agreed to a settlement that allowed the firm's clients to completely retain their property.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. For more information: www.caldwellcc.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@musecommunicationsllc.com.

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry

Related Links

https://caldwellcc.com

