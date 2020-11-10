Three Hyundai Executives Named to Automotive News' 100 Leading Women List

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three leaders from Hyundai's U.S. and Mexico operations have been recognized by Automotive News as among the 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto industry. Olabisi Boyle, the vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy of Hyundai Motor North America, Claudia Marquez, the CEO of Hyundai Motor Mexico and Angela Zepeda, the CMO of Hyundai Motor America were selected for their accomplishments and leadership.

"This is such a well-deserved honor for Bisi, Claudia and Angela, three of the most talented executives I've worked with, regardless of gender," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Their selection is a representation of the importance we place on leadership diversity and the strong team of female leaders we have at Hyundai."

Olabisi Boyle oversees Hyundai's North American product lineup and the company's evolution to future mobility solutions. As the CEO of Hyundai Motor Mexico, Claudia Marquez is responsible for Hyundai's operations and growth in Mexico, while Angela Zepeda manages Hyundai's U.S. marketing strategy and execution, and is a leading expert on building brands.

Every five years since 2000, Automotive News has compiled the list of 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry, recognizing top female executives at automakers, suppliers and dealerships. The 2020 list was published in yesterday's issue of Automotive News.

