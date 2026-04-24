2027 Telluride HEV recognized as Best Midsize Hybrid SUV

2026 Niro HEV named Best Subcompact Hybrid SUV

2026 Sportage PHEV awarded Best Compact Plug-in Hybrid SUV

IRVINE, Calif., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report has named three Kia vehicles to its "Best Hybrid and Electric Car" annual awards program. The 2027 Telluride HEV, 2026 Niro HEV and 2026 Sportage HEV each topped their respective categories and earned praise for performance, value and versatility.

Three Kia Models Win U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 “Best Hybrid and Electric Car” Awards

"These wins reflect Kia's continued pursuit of delivering excellence and providing customers with a variety of high-quality electrified vehicles to meet a wide range of needs and lifestyles," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "We are especially excited to see the all-new Telluride HEV make its debut with such strong recognition, alongside the Niro and Sportage."

Across three competitive fields, U.S. News & World Report editors selected the Telluride, Niro and Sportage PHEV as winners after testing 138 vehicles across 19 categories. Winning cars and SUVs are determined by those with the highest composite score evaluating the vehicles' U.S. News Best Car Rankings, gas mileage, range, and energy consumption data from the Environmental Protection Agency.

"The Sportage Plug-in Hybrid, the Telluride Hybrid and especially the Niro all stand out for their fuel efficiency, but they also happen to be great all-around vehicles," said Alex Kwanten, managing editor of Autos at U.S. News & World Report. "Each is roomy, stylish, well-equipped, easy to live with and relatively affordable."

Pairing efficiency with power, the all-new 2027 Telluride HEV arrived this year with its first-ever available hybrid powertrain. Designed, engineered and equipped specifically for U.S. consumers, the second-generation Telluride is confident in stance and more refined in execution, building on the presence that helped define the nameplate. The Telluride turbo-hybrid combines the 2.5-liter turbo powertrain with a 1.65-kWh lithium-ion battery and dual electric motors to make a combined 329HP and 339 lb.-ft. of torque and is rated at an EPA-estimated 35 mpg1 combined and a total driving range of up to 637 miles2 for the EX FWD-trim.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

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* Select trims of the all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition. For more information, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

2027 Telluride Hybrid EX FWD is rated at an EPA-estimated 34/36/35 MPG (City, Highway, Combined).

2027 Telluride Hybrid EX AWD is rated at an EPA-estimated 30/32/31 MPG (City, Highway, Combined).

2027 Telluride Hybrid SX FWD is rated at an EPA-estimated 32/34/33 MPG (City, Highway, Combined).

2027 Telluride Hybrid X-Line SX AWD is rated at an EPA-estimated 30/32/31 MPG (City, Highway, Combined).

2027 Telluride Hybrid SX Prestige AWD is rated at an EPA-estimated 30/32/31 MPG (City, Highway, Combined).

2027 Telluride Hybrid X-Line SX Prestige AWD is rated at an EPA-estimated 30/32/31 MPG (City, Highway, Combined).

2 Based on range listed at fueleconomy.gov, which cautions that range assumes 100% of a full tank used before refueling. Actual range may vary. Kia recommends you refuel as soon as possible after the low fuel warning light illuminates or sooner.

SOURCE Kia America