THREE LEADING ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTION BROKERS JOIN HUB INTERNATIONAL

HUB Grows Media, Motion Picture/Television Production and Distribution Insurance and Risk Management Team

CHICAGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, has announced that it has strengthened its Entertainment & Sports Specialty Practice with a high-profile team of three in Los Angeles/Orange County, California. The team includes Lorrie McNaught, Kyle Clancy and Juliana Selfridge.

With a combined experience of more than 50 years in the entertainment industry, the team provides deep experience in insuring reality TV, film, television, post-production, independent studios, and global media & entertainment clients.

"Their incredible depth of expertise in the media, TV and film space are a tremendous addition to HUB's Entertainment team," said Andrew Forchelli, President of HUB's Entertainment & Sports Specialty Practice and HUB Los Angeles & Orange County. "The addition of Lorrie, Kyle and Juliana to our existing broad and strong team of entertainment professionals, is further evidence that HUB truly is the preeminent entertainment broker in the world."

McNaught has experience managing both first- and third-party programs for various television networks and independent film, including placements for both national and global production insurance risks. Her primary areas of expertise are in risk assessment, placement and servicing television and film production packages, errors and omissions media liability, casualty and participant accident medical policies.

Clancy has worked with some of the largest entertainment clients in the industry. He assists in the placement and servicing of global and domestic insurance programs for studios, TV networks, and independent feature films. Clancy's areas of expertise are insurance placement and service of TV-film production package, errors and omissions media liability, and contingency risks (adverse weather, event cancellation, non-appearance). He was recognized by Risk & Insurance Magazine as 2020 Entertainment Power Broker.

Selfridge has 28 years of insurance experience specializing in entertainment insurance as both a broker and risk manager. She has provided oversight on studio programs, independent films and commercial risks. She specializes in negotiating terms and conditions for multi-media entertainment accounts, evaluating and providing insurance solutions for specific and unusual exposures and has deep experience interacting with addressing the unique needs of producers and production personnel.

HUB's Entertainment & Sports Specialty Practice has more than 140 specialty advisors and risk services experts providing technical expertise and global resources to facilitate an increasingly difficult insurance marketplace. The practice combines risk analysis, loss control, market leverage and claims advocacy to address the unique liabilities in motion picture, television show, entertainer, commercial, concert, venue and/or special events.

