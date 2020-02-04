Three MGM Resorts Las Vegas Properties Named "Top 100 Hotels in the U.S." by U.S. News & World Report

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three MGM Resorts International hotels in Las Vegas were named to the 10th edition of U.S. News & World Report's "Top 100 Hotels in the U.S." ARIA Resort & Casino (58), Four Seasons Hotel (62) and SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand (85), were the only Las Vegas hotels earning a spot on this prestigious list.

"This type of recognition is a testament to the passion and commitment of our teams, who work tirelessly to deliver elevated experiences for our guests," said Jim Murren, MGM Resorts Chairman & CEO. "I am incredibly proud of each of these teams and know they will continue to create special memories for visitors from around the world."

U.S. News uses an extensive methodology that combines top industry awards with hotel star ratings and guest reviews. They are considered a global leader in quality rankings that help guests make informed decisions, including travel plans.

ARIA Resort & Casino is the epitome of luxury casino resorts, featuring the award-winning Sky Suites, a AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five-Star rated experience. The hotel also boasts celebrity chef restaurants, the first-of-its-kind public Fine Art Collection and is one of the largest hotels in the world to have earned LEED gold certification.

SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand is a 51-suite hotel within MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. A winner of Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond Awards, these opulent two-story suites are offered in a variety of sizes and designs.

The AAA Five Diamond Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas is located within the Mandalay Bay complex, on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Guests will be captivated by the art-deco inspired rooms and suites just steps from nightlife and entertainment in one the world's most vibrant cities. The hotel features the award-winning fine dining experience at Charlie Palmer steak, a full-service spa and private pool.

For additional information, please visit: https://newsroom.mgmresorts.com/mgm-resorts/.

