Three Minneapolis Kiddie Academy® locations now open

Educational child care providers host grand opening and re-openings

MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Minneapolis-area Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care locations hosted opening events on May 2 and May 9 in conjunction with STEM Adventures events. Kiddie Academy of Chanhassen at 550 Lake Drive E in Chanhassen and Kiddie Academy of Edina at 7711 Computer Avenue in Edina have reopened under new ownership, and the new Kiddie Academy of Woodbury at 805 Stephens Way in Woodbury is now open.

The newly re-opened Kiddie Academy of Chanhassen and Kiddie Academy of Edina locations are owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Madeline and Riley Wilkes, pictured cutting the ribbon at the Edina location. The new Kiddie Academy of Woodbury is owned and operated by Andrew and Amye Lemon, and Josh and Caitlin Orloff, pictured with Joshua Frick, president of Kiddie Academy and Kelly James, franchise business consultant at Kiddie Academy.

The newly re-opened Chanhassen and Edina locations are owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Madeline and Riley Wilkes. The new Kiddie Academy of Woodbury location is owned and operated by Andrew and Amye Lemon and Josh and Caitlin Orloff.

"We believe the first five years of a child's life are foundational to shaping confident, capable individuals," said Madeline Wilkes. "We championed that philosophy with our three boys, and are excited to share this approach with Minneapolis-area families."

Highlights of the Academies include gross motor rooms complete with sensory equipment and versatile outdoor playgrounds and live-stream camera access for families, as well as a full-service kitchen at Kiddie Academy of Woodbury.

"As lifelong friends and business partners, it's especially rewarding for Josh and I to now navigate parenthood together while creating a place that reflects the level of care and education we envisioned for our own families," said Andrew Lemon.

Kiddie Academy of Chanhassen and Kiddie Academy of Edina are each licensed to serve over 150 children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. Kiddie Academy of Woodbury is licensed to serve over 160 children ages 6 months to 12 years old. Together, the Academies bring approximately 110 jobs to the area.

For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company, headquartered in Maryland, serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. The Kiddie Academy brand's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at facebook.com/kiddieacademy.

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Abingdon, Md. There are currently 375 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and Washington, D.C., serving more than 40,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com.

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo, APR

[email protected]

865.257.0026

SOURCE Kiddie Academy