Introducing Farberware® Forged Induction, Radiant™, and Brilliance

VALLEJO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic American brand Farberware® expands its cookware collection with the introduction of three new collections: Farberware Forged Induction, Farberware Radiant™, and Farberware Brilliance. These three distinctively styled and well-crafted collections are available now at FarberwareCookware.com, Walmart.com, Macys.com, and Amazon.com., and in-stores and online at Target.

New Farberware® Forged Induction 12 Piece Set, one of three new Farberware cookware collections.

Forged Induction is Farberware's newest ceramic nonstick collection, featuring a ceramic nonstick interior that is made without PFAS, PFOA, lead, or cadmium*, and that releases food effortlessly for easy cleanup. The collection stands out with a matte-black finish and gold-colored accent handles for a classic yet contemporary look. Where Forged Induction outperforms other ceramic cookware is with its forged-aluminum construction, which heats quickly and evenly for enhanced heat distribution, and is thicker at the rims to protect against wear. The collection also features edge-to-edge steel bases that are designed for durability and compatibility with all stovetops, including induction. Convenient features include tempered-glass lids that allow home chefs to monitor food as it cooks without releasing moisture, dishwasher-safe cleanup, and oven-safe cooking to 500ºF (lids to 350º F). Farberware Forged Induction is available in a 12-Piece Set ($139.99) and numerous open stock items, ranging in price from $19.99 for the 8.25-Inch Frying Pan to $39.99 for the 6-Quart Stockpot with Lid.

Farberware Radiant makes its own statement by elevating everyday cooking with contemporary styling and reliable performance. Gold-colored handles elegantly accent champagne-colored pots, pans, and lids, all crafted from aluminum for fast, even heating and reliability from stovetop to oven (up to 350°F). The cookware is coated with durable, dependable, and exceptionally smooth nonstick for quick and easy food release—and all the items are conveniently dishwasher safe. Farberware Radiant is offered in a 12-Piece Set ($119.99) and as open stock items, ranging in price from $14.99 for the 8-Inch Frying Pan to $34.99 for the 5.5-Quart Dutch Oven with Lid.

Farberware Brilliance completes this trifecta of new releases with a collection of stainless steel cookware featuring a beautiful polished finish that provides a distinctive sheen sure to stand out in any kitchen. The centerpiece of this high-performance cookware is a thick and fast-heating aluminum base that is fully encapsulated in stainless steel from edge to edge to promote even heating, prevent warping, and extend product longevity. This premium construction is ideal for high-heat searing and sautéing on any stovetop, including induction, and the sealed-base design adds strength and structural integrity, making the pots and pans truly dishwasher safe and helping them withstand wear and tear. Also designed for everyday convenience, Brilliance is oven safe to 350°F and features rolled rims for mess-free pouring, dual-riveted stay-cool handles for stability and comfort, and tempered-glass lids for easy monitoring of food as it cooks. Farberware Brilliance is available in a 10-Piece Set ($119.99) and as open stock items, ranging in price from $16.99 for the 1-Quart Saucepan to $39.99 for the 8-Quart Stockpot with Lid.

PLEASE NOTE: All prices are suggested retail; please contact us to verify pricing prior to publication.

*Product design does not involve intentionally adding to the interior nonstick coating any of these substances which may otherwise be present in the environment.

For further information on Farberware Forged Induction, Radiant, and Brilliance, please visit the company's website, FarberwareCookware.com , and its social media feeds, Facebook , Instagram , and Pinterest , or call its toll-free number, 800-809-7166.

Established more than 120 years ago, Farberware® is one of the most enduring brands in America, with a rich tradition of offering quality cookware that meets the needs and values of each new generationFarberware® cookware and bakeware are widely available at stores nationwide and offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Farberware®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, Meyer®, Hestan®, Ruffoni®, KitchenAid®, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha®, BonJour®, and LocknLock®.

SOURCE Meyer Corporation U.S.