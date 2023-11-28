Three North Carolina 'heavy hitters' to join State Board of Community Colleges

News provided by

North Carolina Community College System

28 Nov, 2023, 10:41 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three distinguished North Carolina business leaders have officially joined the State Board of Community Colleges following a swearing-in ceremony last week.

Esteemed Raleigh developer John Kane, Wilson businesswoman Paula Benson, and former MetLife executive Geoffrey Lang were sworn-in at the November 17 board meeting, strengthening the Board's focus on workforce development and addressing the dynamic needs of community college students.

Continue Reading
Left to right: John Kane, Paula Benson, Geoffrey Lang
Left to right: John Kane, Paula Benson, Geoffrey Lang

"We have set the expectation for our colleges that we are going to be extraordinary and to do that we need extraordinary leadership," said State Board Chairman Tom Looney. "The additions of John Kane, Paula Benson, and Geoffrey Lang – three tremendous heavy hitters in our state – are going to help us build a top-down system that reimagines college education and training for all North Carolinians."

John Kane is a dedicated leader in the business and economic development sectors. He is Chairman and CEO of Kane Realty Corporation, an organization he founded in 1978. Kane leads the organization, which has developed sustainable mixed-use communities, regional malls, neighborhood and community centers, office buildings, hotels, and health centers. He is a graduate of Wake Forest University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. He is a member of the Young Presidents' Organization, Chief Executives Organization and World Presidents' Organization. John serves on the Economic Development Board of the NC Board and previously served on Boards of Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority, Duke Heart Center, Research Triangle Regional Partnership, NC Chamber, Duke Raleigh Hospital, Duke University Health System, and NC Symphony.

Paula Benson is a visionary leader currently serving as Executive Director of Wilson Forward. In January 2024, she will step down from that role after 12 years to become Director of the Healthcare Foundation of Wilson. Benson has served in numerous leadership roles for organizations in Wilson and she has worked with local, regional and statewide partners on issues and opportunities in education, workforce development, health and wellness. Prior to her role at Wilson Forward, Benson worked at SAS Institute and Ernst & Young, where she began her career as a certified public accountant. Benson earned her bachelor's degrees in business administration and economics at Meredith College.

Geoffrey Lang retired in 2020 after a distinguished career in business and recruitment. He served as Vice President and General Manager of the MetLife Global Technology Campus in Cary, where he connected MetLife to the area's rich talent pool and leaders in the technology industry. His past experience also includes 22 years at IBM where he developed a deep set of skills in technology and the financial services industry. Prior to that role, he served as Chief Information Office at RBC Bank for seven years. He has been a member of several boards in the Triangle, including the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce, Cary Chamber of Commerce, Wake Technical Community College Board of Trustees, Habitat for Humanity, and the Regional Transportation Alliance. In 2018, he received Triangle Business Journal's CEO of the Year Award.

"The North Carolina Community College System plays a critical role in the economic development of North Carolina by providing customized workforce development training to more than 22,000 employees at over 700 existing and new companies in the state," says Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

"Having a business leader like John Kane on the State Board of Community Colleges offers a unique perspective into the needs of businesses and insights into how the community college system can continue to make North Carolina's workforce the best in the nation."

The new board members replace outgoing members Burr Sullivan, Bobby Irwin, and Jerry Vaughan.

The State Board, which serves as the policy-making body for the North Carolina Community College System, has the responsibility of overseeing various aspects such as budgets, capital projects, and curriculum. This Board is composed of 22 members, with their appointments coming from the North Carolina General Assembly and the Governor's Office. Among these members, three are agency representatives by virtue of their positions, and one represents the student body.

"I am eager to get to know our new board members and it is clear to me they are all going to add value to our NC Community College System."

Earlier this year, the North Carolina General Assembly passed legislation aimed at reducing the board's size to 18 members by 2027, evenly split between the House and Senate, with nine members from each chamber.

SOURCE North Carolina Community College System

Also from this source

'Expanding Opportunities': General Assembly budget bolsters community college career pathways for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities

'Expanding Opportunities': General Assembly budget bolsters community college career pathways for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities

North Carolina community colleges and the North Carolina General Assembly are expanding a pilot program that provides career pathway opportunities to ...
More than 30,000 North Carolina K-12 students are using career coaches to navigate education options. Here's why that's great news

More than 30,000 North Carolina K-12 students are using career coaches to navigate education options. Here's why that's great news

North Carolina career coaches served more than 30,000 K-12 students in the 2022-23 academic year, up 51 percent from the 2021-22 academic year. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.