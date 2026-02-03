Three Rubin Rudman Partners Named to 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Environmental Lawyers - The Green 500

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that partners Tyler M. Franklin, Dawn Stolfi Stalenhoef, and Glenn A. Wood, Chair of the firm's Environmental and Land Use Group, have been selected for inclusion in the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Environmental Lawyers – The Green 500 list.

Tyler M. Franklin is known for his work advising clients on environmental, land use, and real estate matters. He represents developers, corporations, and homeowners in navigating the complex regulatory terrain of project permitting, waterfront development, and environmental enforcement. Many of his matters involve high-value properties on the Cape and Islands where his guidance is especially valued for addressing evolving coastal resiliency regulations, floodplain standards, and stormwater management. He regularly appears before zoning boards, planning boards, conservation commissions, and state agencies and coordinates closely with environmental consultants, engineers, and other stakeholders. Franklin worked in hazardous waste remediation at the New Bedford Harbor Superfund Site before becoming a lawyer, and that hands-on experience informs his practice today. He is listed in Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers List for Land Use/Environmental (2023-2025). He received his JD, cum laude, from Vermont Law School and his B.A. from Wesleyan University.

Dawn Stolfi Stalenhoef has 25 years of legal experience in environmental and land use law, complex commercial real estate and business transactions, and project development – including brownfields redevelopment, with specialized expertise in hazardous waste, solid waste, governmental enforcement and regulatory compliance counseling. Her clients include a diverse mix of developers, lenders, large and small business owners, high-net-worth individuals, participants in the renewable energy industry, and nonprofits. In addition to Stolfi Stalenhoef's many years as outside counsel, she served as Chief Regional Counsel with the southeast regional office of the Massachusetts DEP and as Assistant Attorney General with the Massachusetts Attorney General's Environmental Protection Division. She worked as an environmental scientist before becoming a lawyer. She was named to Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's "Top Women of Law" (2023). She earned her J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School, her M.A. in environmental studies from Simmons College, and her B.A. from Merrimack College.

Glenn A. Wood has represented major clients on environmental and land use matters for 40 years. He manages a broad range of industrial, commercial, residential, and municipal projects through local, state and federal review processes. Wood's expertise spans environmental laws, regulations and policies, as well as constitutional issues. He has significant experience in coastal permitting, development projects, coastal erosion and mitigation, waterfront development including dredging, and the permitting of water structures including piers and docks. His work also includes an active litigation practice in state and federal courts, as well as before the U.S. EPA and Massachusetts DEP. He has served on the DEP Land Subject to Coastal Storm Flowage Advisory Committee for nine years and is the Chairman of the Government Affairs Committee of the Association of Massachusetts Wetlands Scientists. Wood is listed in The Best Lawyers in America® for Environmental Law (2025-2026) and has been named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers List for Land Use/Environmental (2022-2025). He is also a member of Rubin Rudman's Executive Committee. Wood received his B.S., with distinction, in natural resource conservation from University of Rhode Island, his J.D. from Vermont Law School, and his LL.M. in Environmental Law from George Washington University Law School.

