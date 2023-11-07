Three Simplicity Group Partners Honored with ID Twenty Awards at The Douglas Mooers Award for Excellence Dinner at NAILBA 42

SUMMIT, N.J., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Simplicity Partners were honored with the prestigious ID Twenty Award at the Douglas Mooers Award for Excellence Dinner at NAILBA 42: Diana Greenberg, Jane Riley, and Nathan Jacobson.

The ID Twenty Awards honor independent distribution's most courageous innovators and visionaries, who have made important contributions to the insurance profession.

"Congratulations to the Class of 2023 ID Twenty award recipients, and especially to the three individuals we are fortunate to call Partners at Simplicity," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Anyone who knows and works with Diana, Jane, or Nathan would agree that they are extremely deserving of this recognition. In addition to being outstanding people, their commitment to innovation in our industry is unwavering, and their dedication to excellence is exemplary. We are grateful for their leadership and proud of their accomplishments."

Diana Greenberg is a 30+-year veteran of the insurance industry, and as a Simplicity Partner currently manages Total Financial, a Simplicity Company. Diana began her career at Total Financial, working across every department, ultimately specializing in evolving underwriting and processes to best serve agents and clients. In addition to running the day-to-day operations of her office, Diana presently serves on a variety of advisory boards, including John Hancock, Lincoln Financial, Nationwide, Digital Owl, the Risk Appraisal Forum, and NAILBA. 

Jane Riley is a Simplicity Partner and serves as Chief Compliance Officer for the companies that comprise The Leaders Group, a Simplicity Company ("TLG"). In this role, Jane oversees all regulatory and compliance functions for TLG's independent broker dealer and its investment advisory firm. Jane is a former chairman of the board of directors of the National Society of Compliance Professionals (NSCP) and has served as chair of the NSCP Publications, Conferences and Roundtable Committees. In 2022, Jane received the JH Award from NSCP for lifetime service to the compliance profession.

Nathan Jacobson, Simplicity Partner, is responsible for various initiatives including the development of strategic partnerships, proprietary products and technology, and sales training across the group of companies. Prior to his current role, Nathan spent 16 years at Allianz Life, where he was responsible for driving life insurance sales through all channels.

About Simplicity Group
Anchored on its hallmarks of education, value, and partnership, Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Simplicity supports independent financial professionals, banks, broker-dealers, and wealth management firms -- and by extension their clients -- with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions, sales tools, and marketing strategies in support of a holistic financial plan. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

