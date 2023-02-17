High 5 Plumbing discusses the importance of working with certified professionals

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, understands how important safety is to homeowners in the Denver area.

From quality work to professional backgrounds, the company explains the reasons why you should consider working with a certified, professional plumbing service.

High 5 Plumbing provided Denver homeowners with three things to look for when hiring a plumber.

"In most cases, people already feel vulnerable when they have to hire a plumber because they are letting someone they don't know into their home to fix a problem they cannot solve on their own," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "Those concerns can be exacerbated if the person they hired doesn't work for a professional plumbing company. It's always better to go with a professional."

The experts at High 5 Plumbing list the following three reasons why you should hire a professional plumbing company:

A trusted brand : Most professional companies have been vetted and ranked by their customers. By choosing a company that has received positive reviews, homeowners are choosing a plumber who has a solid customer base.

: Most professional companies have been vetted and ranked by their customers. By choosing a company that has received positive reviews, homeowners are choosing a plumber who has a solid customer base. Quality of work : Hiring a random individual from the yellow pages can prove to be more costly than the issue residents are trying to solve. Shoddy and patchwork can result in more expensive repairs down the road. By hiring a professional plumbing company, homeowners are hiring an experienced expert who has solved plumbing issues for a reputable business.

: Hiring a random individual from the yellow pages can prove to be more costly than the issue residents are trying to solve. Shoddy and patchwork can result in more expensive repairs down the road. By hiring a professional plumbing company, homeowners are hiring an experienced expert who has solved plumbing issues for a reputable business. Safety: When hiring a plumber who isn't certified, there is no guarantee that he or she has passed a background check. Most professional businesses run background checks to ensure they are hiring safe plumbers.

"Our team at High 5 Plumbing understands the concerns of homeowners and has taken measures to make the customer feel more comfortable when one of our techs comes to their home," Torres said. "We run extensive background checks on all our plumbers and also provide two links anytime a customer books an appointment with us. The first provides an estimated time of arrival while the second provides knowledge of the plumber who's arriving. This helps them get to know who will be working on their plumbing system."

High 5 Plumbing offers a variety of plumbing services to residents in the Denver area, including repair and installation, drain cleaning, pump plumbing, piping, garbage disposal services, sewer line repair, gas plumbing, water heater installation and much more. In addition, the company offers 24/7 emergency services.

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://high5plumbing.com/.

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

