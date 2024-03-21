Three Years of Excellence: Winnow Again in the Running for Top Honors at the Banking Tech Awards USA

The nomination marks Winnow's third consecutive year of recognition at the awards and second year in the same category.

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow Solutions, LLC ( Winnow ®), the award-winning compliance and automated regulatory change management platform, has picked up another honor at the 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA as a finalist in the "FinTech Start-up of the Year" category. This nomination marks the second time the company has been honored in this category and the third consecutive year as a finalist at these awards.

FinTech Futures , which presents The Banking Tech Awards, is the leading global provider of independent intelligence and insight for professionals in the fintech sector. Now in their third year, the awards recognize outstanding achievements and successes in the banking and fintech industry across the United States. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in New York on May 30th, 2024, whose attendees include top-tier professionals from leading banks, software, and service providers.

"We are incredibly honored to receive our third consecutive nomination for the Banking Tech Awards USA. This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless innovation, dedication, and hard work," said Chris Hilliard, CEO and Founding Member of Winnow Solutions, LLC. "To be acknowledged for three years running is both humbling and exhilarating, and it fuels our passion to achieve even greater accomplishments in the years to come."

In addition to this current honor, Winnow recently won at Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2024 in the Regulatory, Governance, and Compliance Technology category and was named to the HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage winners list.

See the 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA finalists here .

About Winnow

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 60,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals.

Winnow delivers compliance solutions for mortgage, auto financing, credit cards, banking, privacy, cybersecurity, and more. Its recent Winnow AI addition provides lightning-fast answers to basic legal questions that leverage the attorney-reviewed content already in Winnow. For more information, visit www.winnow.law or call 1-888-488-6797.

Media Contact:

Bart Welt

(888) 488-6797

[email protected]

SOURCE Winnow Solutions, LLC