Thrive Appoints Joe Waleck as Chief Customer Officer

Mr. Waleck, a technology services veteran executive, joins Thrive's global leadership team to focus on strengthening customer-centric programs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive , a premier provider of cybersecurity, digital transformation and Cloud Managed Services, proudly announces the appointment of Joe Waleck as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). In this role, Joe will oversee all customer initiatives and the account management and customer success teams responsible for client CSAT, retention and growth. Mr. Waleck backfills the lead customer executive role that Bill McLaughlin, vacated in 2022 upon being promoted as President of Thrive.

As an industry leader with over 20 years of IT solutions expertise, Joe brings innovative experience that will continue to propel Thrive to new heights. He has a proven track-record of building and leading teams that take new and disruptive technologies to market while solving customer challenges across all market segments. Before coming to Thrive, Mr. Waleck spent over 15 years as Vice President of Sales at Presidio (formerly BlueWater Communications Group), a leading North American IT solutions provider focused on Digital Infrastructure, Security, Cloud & Managed Services.

"I'm pleased to join Thrive's global leadership team and deliver innovative customer retention strategies, cultivate long-term partnerships and facilitate deeper connections with our esteemed client base of nearly 3,000 strong to ensure continuous improvement to the client experience," said Joe Waleck.

Mr. Waleck will be instrumental in continuing to fortify Thrive's position as a top-tier provider of managed services, offering end-to-end solutions to support secure digital transformation with its unrivaled NextGen portfolio of managed cybersecurity and Cloud solutions.

"With Joe at the helm, we're confident in our ability to enhance Thrive's client success culture, further strengthening our commitment to providing the highest level of customer service available," said Bill McLaughlin, President at Thrive. "Joe will oversee all account management, functions and champion initiatives to optimize customer satisfaction and loyalty within Thrive's innovative suite of NextGen cybersecurity, Cloud & managed services."

For more information about Thrive, visit thrivenextgen.com .

About Thrive

Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization. The company's Thrive5 Methodology utilizes a unique combination of its Application Performance Platform and strategic services to ensure each business application achieves peak performance, scale, uptime, and the highest level of security. For more information, thrivenextgen.com .

Thrive: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT:

Stephanie Farrell

Thrive

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

617-952-0289

SOURCE Thrive