Thrive Appoints Joe Waleck as Chief Customer Officer

News provided by

Thrive

13 Jun, 2023, 08:37 ET

Mr. Waleck, a technology services veteran executive, joins Thrive's global leadership team to focus on strengthening customer-centric programs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive, a premier provider of cybersecurity, digital transformation and Cloud Managed Services, proudly announces the appointment of Joe Waleck as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). In this role, Joe will oversee all customer initiatives and the account management and customer success teams responsible for client CSAT, retention and growth. Mr. Waleck backfills the lead customer executive role that Bill McLaughlin, vacated in 2022 upon being promoted as President of Thrive. 

As an industry leader with over 20 years of IT solutions expertise, Joe brings innovative experience that will continue to propel Thrive to new heights. He has a proven track-record of building and leading teams that take new and disruptive technologies to market while solving customer challenges across all market segments. Before coming to Thrive, Mr. Waleck spent over 15 years as Vice President of Sales at Presidio (formerly BlueWater Communications Group), a leading North American IT solutions provider focused on Digital Infrastructure, Security, Cloud & Managed Services.

"I'm pleased to join Thrive's global leadership team and deliver innovative customer retention strategies, cultivate long-term partnerships and facilitate deeper connections with our esteemed client base of nearly 3,000 strong to ensure continuous improvement to the client experience," said Joe Waleck.

Mr. Waleck will be instrumental in continuing to fortify Thrive's position as a top-tier provider of managed services, offering end-to-end solutions to support secure digital transformation with its unrivaled NextGen portfolio of managed cybersecurity and Cloud solutions.

"With Joe at the helm, we're confident in our ability to enhance Thrive's client success culture, further strengthening our commitment to providing the highest level of customer service available," said Bill McLaughlin, President at Thrive. "Joe will oversee all account management, functions and champion initiatives to optimize customer satisfaction and loyalty within Thrive's innovative suite of NextGen cybersecurity, Cloud & managed services."

For more information about Thrive, visit thrivenextgen.com.

About Thrive
Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization. The company's Thrive5 Methodology utilizes a unique combination of its Application Performance Platform and strategic services to ensure each business application achieves peak performance, scale, uptime, and the highest level of security. For more information, thrivenextgen.com.

Thrive: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT:
Stephanie Farrell
Thrive
VP of Marketing
[email protected]
617-952-0289

SOURCE Thrive

Also from this source

Thrive Appoints Steve Tilley as European Head of Sales

Thrive Appoints Kenny Ash to Head of Channels

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.