Thrive Expands into Texas with IT Freedom

The acquisition of the Austin-based Managed Service Provider deepens Thrive's Southwest presence

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive , a premier provider of Cybersecurity, Cloud and Digital Transformation Managed Services, announced today the acquisition of IT Freedom , a technology managed services provider based in Austin, Texas. The acquisition extends Thrive's NextGen Managed Security & Services Platform into Texas and will enable IT Freedom's clients to securely accelerate their Digital Transformation journey to the Cloud.

"IT Freedom is a customer-first technology services company with a stellar track record of providing a white glove experience to clients of all sizes in Austin for over two decades," said Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive. "We're excited to partner with the IT Freedom team to service their clients and anchor Thrive's expansion plans throughout the state of Texas."

As a Texas MSP pioneer, IT Freedom has provided managed IT, security, network, and cloud services and support since 1999.

"IT Freedom is proud to have delivered outstanding service to the Austin market for more than 20 years with state-of-the-art technology and unrivaled customer service," said Carey Jung, IT Freedom Founder and President. "Our company culture and rapid growth align perfectly with Thrive as it continues to expand its NextGen Cybersecurity & Cloud portfolio in Austin and beyond."

IT Freedom is Thrive's 19th acquisition since 2016, further accelerating Thrive's global footprint and position as a leading end-to-end managed services technology provider.

About Thrive

Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed Cybersecurity & Cloud-based services designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization. The company's Thrive5 Methodology utilizes a unique combination of its Application Performance Automation Platform and strategic services to ensure each business application achieves peak performance, scale, uptime, and the highest level of security. For more information, visit thrivenextgen.com .

