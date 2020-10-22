Thrive Launches "Hybrid Cloud Director" to Support Visibility and Management of Multi-Cloud Workloads

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive , a premier provider of NextGen Managed Services, announces the launch of Hybrid Cloud Director, powered by Abiquo 's Hybrid Cloud Management platform. The offering enables Thrive clients to have clear visibility and management of their multi-Cloud workloads across ThriveCloud, Azure, AWS, and on-premise deployments, while seamlessly enabling migration of workloads between Cloud platforms for performance and cost optimization.

Hybrid Cloud Director enhances Thrive's best-in-class NextGen Cloud Services , which include 24x7 monitoring, patching, management, and support of fully-customizable solutions across public and private Cloud platforms. Thrive partnered with Abiquo due to the rich feature set of their Hybrid Cloud Management platform, including extensive hypervisor and public Cloud integrations, as well as self-service automated capabilities for clients who prefer more direct control of their environments.

"Thrive's new Hybrid Cloud Director leverages Abiquo's true Hybrid Cloud Management capabilities that enable businesses to implement workflow approval controls, usage metering, reports and audit logs, VM templates (or Chef recipes), and interfaces to other back-office systems across virtualized and public Cloud services - all within a single portal," comments Ian Finlay, CEO of Abiquo. "We recognize that the Thrive team was looking for a gold standard Hybrid Cloud Management solution to align with their existing Cloud offerings, and we are very pleased they partnered with us to bring this innovative platform to their clients."

"Enterprises have increasingly adopted multi-Cloud Solutions to strategically utilize the best services from different Cloud providers to optimize performance and costs, and the recent mobilization of a remote workforce has accelerated these deployments," states Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive. "With the launch of Hybrid Cloud Director, we are providing our clients with an easier way to manage these multi-Cloud deployments with a cutting-edge management tool that provides visibility and control of multiple workloads over a single pane of glass. This new tool is part of our ongoing dedication to deliver the latest Cloud technologies to ensure our clients are always ahead of the curve and leveraging technology to its fullest."

