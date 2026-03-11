Thrive Pet Healthcare Launches 24/7 Helpline for Pet Owners

New Thrive Plus membership benefit provides free around-the-clock pet teleadvice and teletriage support by phone or chat

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Your dog eats something questionable during a holiday weekend or your cat is vomiting and your local clinic is closed—Thrive Pet Healthcare is addressing those real-life moments with the launch of the HereFurYou Helpline, a 24/7 pet teleadvice and teletriage service that connects dog and cat owners directly with credentialed* veterinary technicians by phone or chat.

The HereFurYou Helpline from Thrive Pet Healthcare gives dog and cat owners 24/7 access to pet teleadvice and teletriage from credentialed veterinary technicians by phone or chat. Included with Thrive Plus membership, the service provides guidance when questions about pet health arise after hours, while traveling, or when a veterinarian may not be immediately available.

The service, powered by whiskerDocs®, is included at no additional cost for pets enrolled in the Thrive Plus™ membership program. Members can call as often as needed, with no appointment required and no waiting. Non-members can still use the service for a $39.99 per call fee.

Unlike automated tools or online searches, HereFurYou Helpline callers speak with a credentialed veterinary technician who listens, answers questions and helps determine next steps. The service provides general health information and guidance but does not diagnose, prescribe medication or replace an in-person veterinary exam.

"Pet health questions don't follow business hours," said Dr. Jyothi Alagappan, vice president of medical operations for Thrive Pet Healthcare. "We added the HereFurYou Helpline because people want reassurance from someone knowledgeable when something feels off with their dog or cat. Talking with a credentialed veterinary technician can reduce anxiety, help families make informed decisions and strengthen the connection they already have with their primary veterinarian."

How the HereFurYou Helpline Works

If an in-person veterinary visit is recommended, the helpline can schedule an appointment directly with the caller's local Thrive Pet Healthcare hospital if online booking is available.

When callers receive ongoing or emergency care at a Thrive Pet Healthcare hospital, notes from the conversation are shared with the veterinary team in real time, providing the care team with helpful context before the visit. If the caller's regular veterinarian or emergency hospital isn't affiliated with Thrive Pet Healthcare, the notes can be forwarded to that hospital so everyone involved in the pet's care stays informed.

The helpline is designed to complement a pet's regular veterinarian. Pet owners are encouraged to contact their veterinary hospital during normal business hours whenever possible. This service provides added support after hours, while traveling, or anytime timely guidance is needed.

Why Thrive Pet Healthcare Added This Benefit

Interest in veterinary telehealth continues to grow as pet owners look for faster access to trusted information outside clinic hours. Thrive launched the HereFurYou Helpline to make pet care guidance easier to access while helping reduce delays in care and preventing unnecessary emergency visits.

"This is about access, reassurance and better everyday care," says Dr. Alagappan. "A Thrive Plus membership helps families manage routine veterinary costs with unlimited exams and service discounts. Adding 24/7 teleadvice and teletriage makes the membership even more practical because support doesn't stop when the hospital closes."

When the HereFurYou Helpline May Be Helpful

The HereFurYou Helpline offers teleadvice support when that isn't an option and can help when:

A pet has mild symptoms or behavior changes

An owner isn't sure whether a veterinary visit is needed

A pet may have eaten something unsafe

A family is traveling or away from their usual veterinarian

A pet has a chronic condition, and new questions arise

Owners need guidance on diet, training, or preventative care, or information about medications

The teletriage service can also help determine whether urgent or emergency care may be appropriate.

What Thrive Plus Membership Includes

Thrive Plus is available at over 200 primary care veterinary locations nationwide. The annual membership includes:

Unlimited free veterinary exams

$5 basic nail trims

10% savings on services such as bloodwork, dental cleanings and spay/neuter procedures

Access to the HereFurYou Helpline at no additional cost

Membership requires a 12-month commitment. Paying annually provides one month free. Some clinic fees and exclusions may apply.

To find a participating Thrive Pet Healthcare location, visit thrivepetcare.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is pet teleadvice and teletriage?

Pet teleadvice provides general health information, education and guidance. Pet teletriage helps assess how urgent a pet's situation may be and whether in-person care should be considered.

Will I talk to a real person?

Yes. Calls and chats connect directly with whiskerDocs' credentialed veterinary technicians, who are trained to follow proprietary protocols, answer questions and guide next steps.

Does the helpline replace my veterinarian?

The service offers guidance and support but does not diagnose, prescribe treatment or replace in-clinic veterinary care. Families should contact their veterinarian during regular business hours whenever possible.

Who can use the HereFurYou Helpline?

Thrive Plus members receive unlimited access at no additional charge. Non-members can use the service for a $39.99 per call fee.

* Although whiskerDocs® team members are credentialed veterinary technicians, they do not operate as such in this context. Rather, they will provide you with information so you can make the best decision for your pet. In many cases, they will recommend you see a licensed veterinarian in your state for treatment.

About Thrive Pet Healthcare:

Thrive Pet Healthcare creates the future of pet well-being through medical excellence, innovative technology, and a connected community of teams and partners. Today, its network of 360+ primary, emergency, and specialty hospitals across the U.S. cares for pets of all ages and health needs, while portfolio companies provide tools and technology that help veterinary teams work smarter and deliver better care. Thrive invests in its people—through mentorship, leadership programs, continuing education, and well-being initiatives—so teams can grow and feel supported. For pet owners, convenient solutions such as a mobile app, Thrive Plus membership, HereFurYou Helpline, online booking, and flexible financial options make accessing quality care simpler— giving families the peace of mind their pets deserve. Learn more at thrivepetcare.com.

About whiskerDocs:

whiskerDocs, the leader in virtual triage service for pets, has been trailblazing telehealth with innovative technology-driven, on-demand solutions since 2013. Serving pet parents in the U.S. and Canada, whiskerDocs provides multi-channel access for nearly 6 million pets via client partnerships and direct-to-consumer relationships. The whiskerDocs team of veterinary telehealth experts delivers veterinary expertise via protocol-driven patented processes and proprietary multi-modal cutting-edge technology, providing a seamless experience for the pet parent 24 hours a day.

SOURCE Thrive Pet Healthcare