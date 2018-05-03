THRIVEpalooza Hits The Big Easy

The weekend kicked off with a private concert from legendary rock musician and Grammy Award winner Lenny Kravitz. Regarded as one of the preeminent rock musicians of our time, Kravitz has transcended genre, style, race and class into a 20-year musical career incorporating the rich influences of '60 and '70s soul, rock and funk. From start to finish, THRIVEpalooza was the largest and loudest event in Le-Vel history.

Le-Vel announced several new products and promotions including two new flavors of THRIVE PRO bars, Cookies & Cream and Lemon Meringue; BURN, a game changing weight management product launching soon; an incredible new promotion during the entire month of May called Operation BOMB; an exciting new marketing and lead generation campaign for the summer; and a groundbreaking initiative called THRIVE Against Hunger that will provide a specially formulated protein mix, THRIVE Nourish, to severely malnourished children around the world. Thrive Nourish will be distributed in conjunction with Le-Vel's humanitarian partner, Rise Against Hunger, to beneficiaries in critical need around the globe through school-feeding programs and community empowerment programs.

The event also included recognition for hundreds of Le-Vel Brand Promoters, including the presentation of Millionaire awards for over thirty new recipients, as well as, awards for the fastest growing new Promoters, top PPA, Auto Bonus Elite recipients and the very first 8 Figures Award.

Last year was the company's most successful in its five-year history, but 2018 – the year of THRIVE 2.0 – is already on track to break those records. The first quarter of this year was an introduction to the kind of innovation we can expect to see from Le-Vel in the coming months. The company's objective is to continually push the boundaries of science and technology to take health and wellness to entirely new levels, with the philosophy that everyone deserves to live a premium lifestyle.

"THRIVEpalooza incorporated the best of all worlds, including training from top-tier Promoters, a celebration of everything our global sales force has accomplished throughout the last year, an interactive driving experience of our fleet of luxury cars, and an introduction to some of the products we're launching, such as BURN, which is going to take weight loss innovation to heights we've never seen before in the health and wellness industry," say Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette. "The energy was absolutely off the charts, and the opportunity to have Lenny Kravitz open the celebration was something I don't think any of us will ever forget. We couldn't ask for a better setting than New Orleans. THRIVEpalooza was a nonstop, three-day event for our Thrivers, who are living their best lives and are so passionate about helping others do the same."

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells nutritional/health and wellness products and is the only health and wellness company that uses cloud-based technology for its day-to-day operations.

Le-Vel products include THRIVE Experience 2.0 (consisting of the three core products THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), Activate, Boost, Balance, Black Label, Café, DUO, Expand, FORM, Thrive Kids, Move, PRO, Rest and Pure. Le-Vel has more than 7 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts, currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico and exceeded $450 million in revenue in 2016. In 2017, less than five years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a remarkable milestone: $1 billion in lifetime orders.

For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com or find us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/LevelBrands/) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/TheLVLife).

For more information about Le-Vel, visit le-vel.com.

