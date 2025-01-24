Thumzup Board of Directors Authorizes Allocation of Up to 90% of Surplus Cash to be Held in Bitcoin

Thumzup CEO Commends President Donald Trump on His Plans to Make the United States a Leader in AI and Cryptocurrencies

Thumzup Purchased $1 Million in BTC on January 6, 2025, with Plans to Continue Accumulating Bitcoin ("BTC")

The Company was Added to The HODL Top 70, a Ranking of Publicly Traded Companies Owning the Most Bitcoin, on January 13, 2025 [1]

Legislation to Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserves has been Introduced in Six States [2]

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TZUP), an emerging leader in social media branding and programmatic marketing solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the allocation of up to 90% of the company's surplus cash to be held in Bitcoin. This decision supports the company's ongoing Bitcoin acquisition efforts as part of its Treasury Asset Strategy, announced on November 15, 2024.

Thumzup BTC

This strategic move reflects Thumzup's confidence in Bitcoin as a long-term store of value and a groundbreaking asset class. By diversifying its treasury assets, the company aims to optimize its financial stability and create additional value for shareholders.

"I am excited about President Trump's announcement at Davos on Thursday that he will make the United States the 'World Capital of Artificial Intelligence and Crypto.' Additionally, the President issued an Executive Order titled 'Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology' on the same day. This order directs the Secretary of the Treasury, the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to establish the President's Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. The working group has been tasked with providing recommendations within 60 days on regulations concerning cryptocurrencies that should be rescinded or modified. I believe this initiative greatly strengthens the future of digital assets like Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies," said Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup.

In addition to this initiative, Thumzup plans to begin paying gig-economy workers in BTC in the coming weeks, marking a significant step toward integrating Bitcoin into its operational framework. The company is working diligently to ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations while enabling a user-friendly payment experience for its workforce.

