Thumzup Media Corporation Doubles Bitcoin Investment to $2 Million with Additional Purchase

Thumzup is Authorized to Hold up to 90% of Surplus Cash in Bitcoin

Company Expects to Gain Rank in The HODL Top 70, a Ranking of Publicly Traded Companies Owning the Most Bitcoin [1]

Legislation to Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserves has been Introduced in Six States [2]

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TZUP), an emerging leader in social media branding and programmatic marketing solutions, announced today that it has further bolstered its Bitcoin ("BTC") holdings to 19.106 BTC.

The Company's decision to increase its exposure to Bitcoin demonstrates its commitment to diversifying treasury assets and capitalizing on the potential of digital assets.

Thumzup's ongoing strategy to integrate Bitcoin into its financial operations aligns with its broader treasury asset strategy, initially outlined on November 15, 2024. By securing a significant portion of its liquid assets in Bitcoin, Thumzup aims to enhance financial stability and drive shareholder value over the long term.

"We see Bitcoin not only as a strategic asset for treasury management but also as a fundamental component of our vision for the future of digital finance," commented Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup Media Corporation. "This investment reflects our confidence in Bitcoin's role as a store of value and its potential to reshape global financial markets."

The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

