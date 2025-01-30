Thumzup Media Corporation Expands Bitcoin Strategy, Strengthening Position in the Gig Economy and Digital Assets Market

Thumzup Embraces Cryptocurrency, Artificial Intelligence and Gig Economy Workers, Strategically Positioning in the New Economy

Company Currently Owns 19.106 Bitcoin (BTC) and is Authorized to Hold up to 90% of Surplus Cash in BTC

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TZUP), an emerging leader in social media branding and programmatic marketing solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its cryptocurrency strategy. Thumzup has begun compensating gig economy workers in Bitcoin (BTC) through its Associate Salesperson Program and is actively exploring BTC integration into other facets of its business.

Thumzup Bitcoin

With 19.106 BTC already on its balance sheet, Thumzup's Board of Directors has authorized the Company to allocate up to 90% of its surplus cash reserves into Bitcoin, further strengthening its position as an early mover in digital asset adoption.

Thumzup's strategy underscores its commitment to leveraging disruptive technologies, including artificial intelligence and blockchain, to redefine engagement in the gig economy. By incorporating Bitcoin into its financial ecosystem, the Company aims to create shareholder value while providing gig workers with an innovative payment alternative.

"Our adoption of Bitcoin payments for gig economy workers is a bold step toward reshaping the digital marketing and influencer economy," stated Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup Media Corporation. "Bitcoin has the potential to transform financial markets and coupled with Thumzup's platform, we believe it could create significant value for our shareholders."

The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS Los Angeles and in KTLA .

