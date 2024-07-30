Thurston Group Portfolio Company SGA Dental Partners Secures $350 Million in Financing to Drive Expansion

CHICAGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thurston Group, a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce placement of a new $350 million credit facility at its portfolio company, SGA Dental Partners. As the leading dental support organization focused on serving Southeast communities, SGA Dental Partners is poised to capitalize on this substantial capital infusion to support its ongoing efforts to expand its practice network and enhance patient care.

Dan Davis, Managing Partner of Thurston Group, the private equity sponsor of SGA Dental Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for the funding achievement. "We are thrilled to support SGA Dental Partners in this significant milestone," said Mr. Davis. "This funding will enable SGA to continue to build on its successful track record of growth and reinforce its commitment to delivering high-quality dental care to communities in the southeastern United States. Our partnership with SGA Dental Partners reflects our confidence in their focused strategy and dedicated team. We thank our financial partners for their support of SGA Dental Partner's next phase of growth through this new credit facility."

Jordan DiNola, CEO of SGA Dental Partners, also shared his excitement about the new financing. "Securing this substantial investment is a testament to the strength of our business model and the dedication of our team," said Mr. DiNola. "With this funding, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth, invest in cutting-edge technology, and expand our footprint to better serve our patients and communities. We are grateful to our lender partners for their confidence and investment, and to Thurston Group for their unwavering support."

Overland Advantage, Man Varagon, and Jefferies served as Joint Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners on the transaction.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services sector. Founded by its Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Haynes III in 1986, Thurston Group has returned more than $4 billion of invested capital in its 38-year history. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, US Orthopaedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, Alpha Aesthetics Partners, and Modis Dental Partners, among others.

About SGA Dental Partners

SGA Dental Partners is the leading dental support organization focused on serving communities in the Southeast United States through its network of over 125 general and specialty dentistry practices throughout the region, employing a shared-ownership model with its dentist partners. In partnership with its over 200 dentists and their teams, SGA Dental Partners drives growth through its focus on exceptional care and superior patient experience in the communities it serves.

