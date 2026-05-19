Thyme Care Named to 2026 CNBC Disruptor 50 List

Category-defining cancer care company recognized for using technology and human connection to transform the cancer experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thyme Care today announced that it has been named to the annual CNBC Disruptor 50 list, which recognizes the most innovative private companies disrupting established industries.

Few specialities in American healthcare are more complex or more overdue for innovation than oncology care. Clinical progress in oncology has accelerated, with new therapeutic options offering hope and in many cases sustainable remission for previously devastating diagnoses. But the system around that progress has not kept pace. Providers manage growing patient volumes. Payers face rising costs. Patients are left navigating the side effects, financial strain, emotional weight, and the unanswered questions that surface at 9 p.m. on a Sunday, within a fragmented system that wasn't built to support the full cancer journey. Thyme Care meets patients in those moments, in between visits, pairing frequent clinical, social, and emotional touchpoints with a technology platform built to make that depth of care possible at scale.

"We built Thyme Care to scale the care patients need in between oncology visits. We knew the need was real, and six years in, the response has proved to be overwhelmingly positive," said Robin Shah, co-founder and chief executive officer of Thyme Care. "Millions of Americans have access to Thyme Care today, we have partnerships with the country's largest health plans, and we have a robust technology platform that enables a 500-person Care Team to deliver care at scale. Being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list reflects the impact we are making in oncology and the opportunity that still lies ahead."

Thyme Care built a proprietary technology platform with AI at its core that automates workflows end-to-end and supports care teams to deliver the best possible care. The platform synthesizes clinical, claims, and behavioral data in real time, estimating patient risk, turning member interactions into clear next steps, and flagging quality gaps. The platform acts as the operational center for its oncology-trained Care Team of medical directors, social workers, nurses, and care partners so that they can act on those insights, supporting patients 24/7 through symptom management, care transitions, social needs, and early intervention. Across payer contracts, Thyme Care has maintained 90% member satisfaction rates while demonstrating 28% relative risk reduction in emergency department visits for members who completed a symptom-monitoring assessment and a 30% relative risk reduction for readmissions among members in Thyme Care's transitions of care program.

The annual CNBC Disruptor 50 list showcases today's most forward-thinking and ambitious companies leading the way in innovation and industry transformation. Each submission underwent a thorough evaluation process, incorporating extensive research and analysis based on quantitative and qualitative metrics. Input from CNBC's editorial team and a diverse panel of entrepreneurial experts further informed the selection process. For the complete list of CNBC Disruptor 50 companies, visit cnbc.com/cnbc-disruptors.

About Thyme Care

Thyme Care is the leading oncology platform company, collaborating with payers and providers to transform the experience and outcomes for individuals living with cancer. The company partners with health plans, employers and risk-bearing providers to assume accountability for enhanced care quality, improved health outcomes, and reduced total cost of care. Thyme Care's approach combines a technology-enabled Care Team and seamless integration with providers, creating a hybrid collaborative care model that guides and supports the entire patient journey. Thyme Care empowers oncologists nationwide through purpose-built tech, advanced data analytics, and virtual patient engagement, driving better care and outcomes in value-based arrangements. To learn more, visit https://www.thymecare.com/

Contact

Kimberly Dreisinger

Thyme Care Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Thyme Care