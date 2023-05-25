Thyroid Surgery Expert, Dr. Gary Clayman, Shares Valuable Insights on World Thyroid Day

25 May, 2023, 11:54 ET
TAMPA, Fla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Thyroid Day, celebrated annually on May 25th, Dr. Gary Clayman, a world-renowned expert in thyroid surgery and the Founder of the Clayman Thyroid Center at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, takes this opportunity to provide crucial information on thyroid health and treatment for thyroid disorders. As the chief thyroid surgeon at the nation's highest volume thyroid surgery hospital, Dr. Clayman and his team have published several articles this week to raise awareness, dispel misconceptions, and empower individuals with knowledge about thyroid surgical interventions.
More than 250 million people worldwide are affected by thyroid disorders. Thyroid cancer is one of the most rapidly increasing cancer diagnoses in the United States, and it is now the fifth most common cancer in women.
"The thyroid gland plays a crucial role in regulating various bodily functions and when it is not functioning properly, it can lead to a range of symptoms that can greatly affect a patient's quality of life," says Dr. Clayman. "I want patients to not only be aware, but to take it a step further and be proactive with their thyroid health."
As a pioneer in the field of thyroid surgery, Dr. Clayman shares the following insights and tips in recognition of World Thyroid Day,:
- Education is Empowering: Take the time to educate yourself about thyroid disorders, their impact, and the available treatment options. Understanding the surgical process and its potential benefits can help individuals make informed decisions about their health.
- Be Proactive: Thyroid cancer has no symptoms and does not show up on standard blood work. Further, thyroid screenings are not performed on the general public the way a mammogram or prostate exam would be. Like all cancers, thyroid cancer has the best outlook when caught early. Because of this, it's important to be proactive with your thyroid health. The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery offers complimentary thyroid ultrasound screenings throughout the community, an award-winning program that has found dozens of thyroid cancers in unsuspecting patients. Of course, you can always schedule a full thyroid evaluation with the experts at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa. If you aren't able to make it to Tampa, we encourage you to subscribe to Dr. Rashmi Roy's YouTube channel and check out her video on how to check your own neck for signs of thyroid cancer.
- Recognizing the Need for Surgery: While not all thyroid conditions require surgery, certain cases may necessitate surgical intervention. For thyroid cancer, thyroid surgery is the first and usually the only treatment needed. Thyroid nodules of a certain size should be surgically removed (see thyroid nodule size chart) and those that are causing symptoms or look suspicious during imaging or biopsy. Certain autoimmune conditions like Grave's Disease that aren't responding well to medical management should also be treated surgically. Consult with a high-volume thyroid specialist to determine if surgery is the most appropriate course of action for your specific condition.
- Expertise Matters: Seek out a highly experienced thyroid surgeon who specializes in thyroid surgery. A skilled surgeon with extensive training and a successful track record directly correlates with higher cure rates and lower complication rates. A general surgeon or even an endocrine surgeon may tell you they perform a dozen thyroid operations per month, but that is not adequate. Highly specialized centers like the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery perform hundreds of thyroid operations per month – about 2,000 per year.
- Individualized Treatment Plans: Every patient is unique, and thyroid surgery should be tailored to meet their specific needs. A comprehensive evaluation by a qualified thyroid surgeon ensures personalized treatment plans that prioritize patient well-being.
- Minimally Invasive Techniques: Advancements in thyroid surgery have led to the development of minimally invasive procedures, such as robotic thyroid surgery that leaves behind no neck scar. These techniques offer potential benefits, including smaller incisions, reduced scarring, and faster recovery times. Discuss with your surgeon if these approaches are suitable for your case.
- You are your own best advocate: Your health is not something to take lightly. If you feel there is something wrong, seek a professional evaluation. If you know you need treatment, find the absolute best surgeon – and that person may not be located in your town. It's critical that you receive the correct surgery the first time. Don't make a mistake!
Dr. Clayman and the entire thyroid team at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery have an unwavering commitment to patient care. Their expertise in thyroid surgery continues to positively impact thousands of lives every year. Through their valuable insights, they aim to inspire individuals to take an active role in their thyroid health and make informed decisions about their well-being.
To learn more about thyroid surgery, the Clayman Thyroid Center, the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery and Dr. Gary Clayman, please visit https://www.thyroidcancer.com/who-we-are
About the Clayman Thyroid Center:
Founded by one of the nation's best-known thyroid surgeons, the Clayman Thyroid Center is the highest volume thyroid cancer referral center in the United States. The Center boasts the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the US who provide personalized care allowing the greatest opportunity for cancer cure, wellness and cosmetic, and functional, outcomes via all types of thyroid surgery from minimal incision to scarless thyroid surgery to advanced cancer care.
www.thyroidcancer.com | (813) 940-3130
About the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery
The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital focused on compassionate patient care and highly specialized treatment of endocrine tumors. We provide a wide array of services necessary for the diagnosis and surgical treatment of tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands. Our team includes doctors, surgeons, nurses and technicians who have dedicated their careers to delivering the highest cure rates using the most advanced techniques available. HCA's Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the nation's highest volume hospital for thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors and cancers.
www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com
Media Contact:
Julie Canan, Director of Marketing
941.468.3002 | [email protected]
SOURCE Clayman Thyroid Center
Share this article