Thyroid Surgery Expert, Dr. Gary Clayman, Shares Valuable Insights on World Thyroid Day

TAMPA, Fla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Thyroid Day, celebrated annually on May 25th, Dr. Gary Clayman, a world-renowned expert in thyroid surgery and the Founder of the Clayman Thyroid Center at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, takes this opportunity to provide crucial information on thyroid health and treatment for thyroid disorders. As the chief thyroid surgeon at the nation's highest volume thyroid surgery hospital, Dr. Clayman and his team have published several articles this week to raise awareness, dispel misconceptions, and empower individuals with knowledge about thyroid surgical interventions.

More than 250 million people worldwide are affected by thyroid disorders. Thyroid cancer is one of the most rapidly increasing cancer diagnoses in the United States, and it is now the fifth most common cancer in women.

"The thyroid gland plays a crucial role in regulating various bodily functions and when it is not functioning properly, it can lead to a range of symptoms that can greatly affect a patient's quality of life," says Dr. Clayman. "I want patients to not only be aware, but to take it a step further and be proactive with their thyroid health."

As a pioneer in the field of thyroid surgery, Dr. Clayman shares the following insights and tips in recognition of World Thyroid Day,:

Dr. Clayman and the entire thyroid team at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery have an unwavering commitment to patient care. Their expertise in thyroid surgery continues to positively impact thousands of lives every year. Through their valuable insights, they aim to inspire individuals to take an active role in their thyroid health and make informed decisions about their well-being.

About the Clayman Thyroid Center:

Founded by one of the nation's best-known thyroid surgeons, the Clayman Thyroid Center is the highest volume thyroid cancer referral center in the United States. The Center boasts the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the US who provide personalized care allowing the greatest opportunity for cancer cure, wellness and cosmetic, and functional, outcomes via all types of thyroid surgery from minimal incision to scarless thyroid surgery to advanced cancer care.

About the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital focused on compassionate patient care and highly specialized treatment of endocrine tumors. We provide a wide array of services necessary for the diagnosis and surgical treatment of tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands. Our team includes doctors, surgeons, nurses and technicians who have dedicated their careers to delivering the highest cure rates using the most advanced techniques available. HCA's Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the nation's highest volume hospital for thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors and cancers.

