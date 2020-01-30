Tia Mowry, BioSchwartz And UTA Launch Exclusive New Supplement Line Anser

For years, Mowry suffered from Endometriosis, which created other health struggles that impacted her everyday life. "I've wanted to inspire others to take charge of their own health and knew an experienced partner would allow me to better serve a broader community. With the help of my team at UTA, I started working with BioSchwartz to build on my vision. We worked with their panel of scientists and experts to create a premium, affordable and inclusive supplement that everyone can benefit from," Co-Founder Tia Mowry states. "Anser is a proactive wellness tool that's easily incorporated into your day-to-day life. From the young professional, to the beauty-conscious consumer or the mommy-to-be, Anser supplements provide an easy solution for women to take control of their health."

Mowry has been in the public eye for over two decades, having starred in the hit television series "Sister, Sister." She remains a cultural icon with over 14 million followers across all social platforms and stars in Netflix's "Family Reunion." Alongside her public career, Mowry's health challenges have kept her invested in finding solutions for her overall wellbeing. Teaming with BioSchwartz and UTA, she now aims to inspire women from all backgrounds to find confidence as they embark on their own wellness journeys. Anser wants to let them know the first step in impacting their health can be as easy as taking a daily supplement; and is competitively priced at 50 cents per day for a premium product.

"We are thrilled about this partnership and aim to provide the highest-quality nutritional supplements at an affordable price," explains BioSchwartz CEO Tom Mooy. "In addition, we want to further educate and support communities that are often overlooked in today's health and wellness landscape. As our offering grows, we will introduce new and exciting products that target common health concerns for people of all backgrounds."

BioSchwartz develops superior professional-grade supplements to consumers worldwide in accordance with stringent, FDA-approved standards. Developing a broad range of health and wellness supplements based on unparalleled science, BioSchwartz works with expert researchers and scientists to create premium natural products that support consumer wellness.

"UTA is proud to support a wellness business driven to serve a wider community by providing access to affordable, premium health products," states Farhana Pargac, senior executive at UTA Ventures. "It is a priority for UTA Ventures to deliver on the entrepreneurial aspirations of our clients, especially advancing women-led businesses."

Mowry will share her own unique wellness journey with the social campaign #selfcareisntselfish highlighting the Anser collection. Follow along on @shopanser to learn more.

Anser is available for purchase on www.shopanser.com with prices ranging from $29.99-$34.99 for a 60-day supply.

About Anser

Formed in collaboration among BioSchwartz, Tia Mowry and United Talent Agency, Anser strives to bridge the gap of inclusivity in the health and wellness industry. After a long-standing battle with Endometriosis, actress, author and producer, Tia Mowry was inspired to create a health and wellness supplement line that could easily be incorporated into one's day-to-day life. Anser was created to empower individuals to take charge of their health and to provide the marketplace with an affordable and inclusive option for underserved communities. Anser's current collection consists of three formulations including Women's Multivitamins, Prenatal Formulas, and Beauty Supplements. For more information on Anser, visit www.shopanser.com.

About BioSchwartz

Since its launch in 2015, BioSchwartz has been an industry-leading health and wellness e-commerce company. Focused on integrity, quality and safety, BioSchwartz is committed to improving the lives of its customers by creating superior, professional-grade supplements with the perfect balance of the latest technologies and the purest nutrients nature has to offer. For more information, please visit www.bioschwartz.com.

About UTA

Leading global talent and entertainment company United Talent Agency represents many of the most acclaimed figures across film, television, news, music, sports, speakers, theater, fine art, literature, video games, podcasts and other social and digital content. A passionate advocate for artists, creators and innovators, the company also is recognized in the areas of film finance and packaging, branding, licensing and endorsements. UTA is known for its dedicated digital media group helping clients – from A-list talent to Fortune 500 companies – capitalize on a rapidly changing entertainment, media and business landscape. The agency's worldwide presence includes its Los Angeles headquarters and offices in New York, London, Nashville, Miami and Malmö, Sweden. Information about UTA can also be found by following the company on social media on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

