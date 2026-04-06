TIAA and Jason Day Join Forces to Help Bring Retirement Security to a New Generation

The PGA TOUR champion becomes TIAA's inaugural Golf Ambassador, bringing the firm's mission of lifetime financial security to new audiences

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA today announces a partnership with major champion and PGA TOUR professional Jason Day, naming him as the firm's inaugural Golf Ambassador. The partnership reflects TIAA's commitment to expanding awareness of retirement security, reaching new and younger audiences by aligning with one of golf's most innovative, influential, and culturally resonant figures.

Day's influence extends far beyond the leaderboard, with a combined social media following of more than one million and a popular YouTube channel, The Lads, cultivating a loyal audience of younger fans who reflect golf's own demographic evolution – and the next generation of workers TIAA is committed to serving. Day has built his career on tenacity, discipline, and a relentless focus on the long game. Together, TIAA and Day will inspire individuals to bring that same mindset to their financial futures, taking steps today to help build the security they deserve tomorrow.

Founded in 1918, TIAA has spent more than a century championing financial security through guaranteed lifetime income, helping individuals build a strong financial foundation so they can retire with confidence. Today, TIAA serves millions of workers across the education, healthcare, government, and corporate sectors through its employer-sponsored retirement plans, bolstered by personalized financial advice and guidance through its wealth management offer.

"Jason Day is not only one of the most accomplished players of this generation, but also part of a movement reshaping what golf looks and feels like," said Micky Onvural, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at TIAA. "Jason has helped bring the game to new audiences, making it more accessible, authentic, and exciting for younger fans. He has faced setbacks, risen above them, and continued to compete at the highest level, and that spirit of perseverance is exactly what connects him so naturally to TIAA's mission and to the people we are proud to serve."

TIAA and Day will collaborate across a range of brand initiatives, digital content, and engagement opportunities throughout the partnership. Notably, Day will wear TIAA's logo on his apparel at all PGA TOUR events, officially debuting the partnership at The Masters, April 9–12, 2026.

"Partnering with TIAA feels right because we share a belief that everyone deserves a secure financial future," said Day. "I've worked my whole career to build something lasting: for myself, for my family, and for the next generation. TIAA is doing that same work for millions of people, and I'm proud to help bring that message to a new generation."

Day turned professional in 2006 and has 13 PGA TOUR career victories. He won 10 times between 2014 and 2018, including his first major championship title at the 2015 PGA Championship. Over the past eight seasons, he has claimed 34 top 10 finishes, two second place efforts (The Open Championship in 2023 and The American Express in 2026) and a victory at the 2023 AT&T Bryon Nelson. He has earned 11 career top 5s in majors, with five second place finishes on golf's biggest stages.

About TIAA

TIAA aims to provide secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions.i It paid more than $6.17 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2025ii and has $1.5 trillion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2025).iii

This material is for informational or educational purposes only and is not fiduciary investment advice, or a securities, investment strategy, or insurance product recommendation. This material does not consider an individual's own objectives or circumstances, which should be the basis of any investment decision.

Investment, insurance and annuity products are not FDIC insured, are not bank guaranteed, are not deposits, are not insured by any federal government agency, are not a condition to any banking service or activity, and may lose value.

i Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 2025 DC Recordkeeping Survey published June 25, 2025.

ii As of December 31, 2025, TIAA paid out $6.17 billion in total annuity income. This figure represents all annuity income, including guaranteed and additional amounts, for all of TIAA's annuity products.

iii As of December 31, 2025, assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,506 billion.

TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributes securities products. Annuity contracts and certificates are issued by Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) and College Retirement Equities Fund (CREF), New York, NY. Each is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations.

©2026 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, New York, NY

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SOURCE TIAA