TIAA and Lilia Vu Partner to Inspire a New Generation to Build Lasting Financial Security

LPGA major champion Vu becomes a TIAA Golf Ambassador, bringing the firm's mission of lifetime financial security to golf's growing female audience

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA today announces two-time major champion and LPGA Tour professional Lilia Vu as the latest TIAA Golf Ambassador, expanding awareness of retirement security to new audiences at a moment when women's golf is experiencing historic growth.

Lilia Vu's story resonates far beyond the fairway. The daughter of Vietnamese immigrants who believed deeply in the power of education, Vu earned her degree at UCLA while ascending to become the number one ranked amateur golfer in the world. Her journey of perseverance and purpose speaks directly to the millions of people TIAA is committed to helping build a financially secure future.

Golf has undergone a major demographic transformation in recent years, with female golfers accounting for 60% of on-course participation growth since 2019, pushing the total number of women playing the game to a record high. Access to financial knowledge and long-term planning support can be life changing, and Vu's platform offers a powerful way for TIAA to bring that message to more individuals, including golf's growing female audience.

"Lilia Vu is living proof of what's possible when determination meets opportunity, and she is redefining what financial confidence looks like for a new generation," said Micky Onvural, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at TIAA. "Her story speaks authentically to the communities we are deeply committed to serving, and she is a remarkable embodiment of our core belief that financial security should be within reach for everyone."

TIAA has championed financial security since its founding in 1918, and seeks to include those who have historically had less access to financial guidance and support. For more than a century, TIAA has stood alongside women at every stage of their financial journey, offering personalized advice, guaranteed lifetime income solutions, and accessible planning tools designed to meet women where they are, across every wealth threshold.

"Growing up, my parents instilled in me the importance of financial security and literacy," said Vu. "TIAA believes what my family believed: that with the right tools and support, anyone can build a secure future. I want young women, especially from immigrant families like me, to know their financial future matters. I'm excited to help TIAA tell that story."

Vu will wear TIAA's logo on her hat at all LPGA Tour events, with the partnership making its public debut at The Chevron Championship, the LPGA Tour's first major of the season, taking place April 23-26, 2026, in Houston, TX. Vu joins Jason Day as the newest member of TIAA's Golf Ambassador Program, as the firm deepens its commitment to the sport and to reaching the growing, diverse audiences reshaping it.

Vu enjoyed a breakout LPGA Tour season in 2023 with seven top-10 finishes, including one second-place effort and four wins. She captured her second major championship of the season at the AIG Women's Open, which elevated her to number one in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings and made her the first American to win two major championships in a single season since 1999. Earlier that season, she claimed her first major title at The Chevron Championship and recorded her first-career LPGA Tour victory at the Honda LPGA Thailand. She finished her 2023 campaign ranked No. 1 in the LPGA Tour's Race to the CME Globe points and received the Rolex Player of the Year Award and Rolex ANNIKA Major Award. She has accumulated 20 career top-10 finishes and five career victories since joining the LPGA Tour in 2019. Prior to turning pro, Vu helped lead the 2018 Team USA Curtis Cup team to victory. During her standout collegiate career at UCLA, she set the program wins record with eight victories and earned the 2018 PING WGCA Player of the Year, Pac-12 Conference Golfer of the Year, and Honda Sport Award finalist honors, and was a three-time WGCA First Team All-American and All-Pac-12 performer.

About TIAA

TIAA aims to provide secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions.i It paid more than $6.17 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2025ii and has $1.5 trillion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2025).iii

This material is for informational or educational purposes only and is not fiduciary investment advice, or a securities, investment strategy, or insurance product recommendation. This material does not consider an individual's own objectives or circumstances, which should be the basis of any investment decision.

Investment, insurance and annuity products are not FDIC insured, are not bank guaranteed, are not deposits, are not insured by any federal government agency, are not a condition to any banking service or activity, and may lose value.

This is a paid endorsement.

i Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 2025 DC Recordkeeping Survey published June 25, 2025.

ii As of December 31, 2025, TIAA paid out $6.17 billion in total annuity income. This figure represents all annuity income, including guaranteed and additional amounts, for all of TIAA's annuity products.

iii As of December 31, 2025, assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,506 billion.

TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributes securities products. Annuity contracts and certificates are issued by Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) and College Retirement Equities Fund (CREF), New York, NY. Each is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations.

©2026 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, New York, NY

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SOURCE TIAA