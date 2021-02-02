TIAA Earns "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" Designation

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA, a leading provider of financial services, received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). This is the 10th consecutive year that TIAA has earned this honor for its inclusive workplace culture.

The CEI is the nation's premiere benchmarking survey and report which measures corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

In 2020, TIAA launched transgender and gender non-conforming workplace standards with the goal of ensuring the safety, comfort and healthy development of transgender or gender non-conforming employees while maximizing workplace integration and minimizing stigmatization. With the growth of the transgender community, this policy supports emerging workforce needs for future generations including Millennials, Gen Z's and Gen Alphas.

"Our nation has experienced discrimination and injustices for far too long, but at the root of our company we have prioritized and championed for respect, safety and belonging," said Corie Pauling, Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at TIAA. "We're committed to fostering an environment where our associates can be their full selves and are supported to share differing views and perspectives."

TIAA's policy outlines the company's position on associate protections, as well as its respect for their privacy, gender pronoun of choice, restroom accessibility and work attire for the gender of their choosing.

TIAA joins the ranks of 767 U.S. businesses that earned top marks this year for fulfilling all of the index's criteria. The results of the 2021 CEI reveal that these U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. Additionally, more than half of the CEI-rated companies with global operations are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report and list of companies designated are available online here.

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About TIAA

With an award-winning1 track record for consistent investment performance, TIAA (TIAA.org) is the leading provider of financial services in the academic, research, medical, cultural and government fields. TIAA has $1.3 trillion in assets under management (as of 12/31/20202) and offers a wide range of financial solutions, including investing, banking, advice and education, and retirement services.

1 The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. Lipper Leaders fund ratings do not constitute and are not intended to constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security of any entity in any jurisdiction. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv, ©2020 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license. The Award is based on a review of risk-adjusted performance of 39 companies for 2016, 36 for 2017, 35 for 2018 & 2019, and 30 for 2020. The award pertains only to the TIAA-CREF mutual funds in the mixed-asset category. Without such waivers ratings could be lower. Past performance does not guarantee future results. For current performance, rankings and prospectuses, please visit TIAA.org.

2 Based on approximately $1.3 trillion of assets under management across Nuveen affiliates and TIAA investment management teams as of 12/31/2020.

