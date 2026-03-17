TIAA Teams Up with Chicago Scholars to Invest in Chicago's Future at the 2026 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament

CHICAGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIAA announced an exciting activation with Chicago Scholars at the 2026 TIAA Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament.

At the tournament, TIAA introduced the "Shots for Scholars" initiative, which teams TIAA up with Chicago Scholars to advance their shared mission of building more pathways to financial security for future generations.

The initiative includes:

A $50,000 donation to Chicago Scholars, bringing meaningful support to students embarking on the next steps of their financial journeys.

A $100 donation made for every free throw scored during the tournament and by fans shooting at the TIAA hoop at the United Center, totaling $50,000.

A digital TIAA donation tracker displayed in the United Center concourse provided daily updates on combined court and fan shots, inviting attendees to witness the community impact growth in real time.

A mobile TIAA hoop visited prominent locations throughout Chicago, giving fans across the city a chance to contribute to TIAA's donation goal and win prizes — bringing the spirit of the tournament directly into Chicago neighborhoods.

"At TIAA, we believe that planning for a secure financial future starts at the beginning of your career," said Kourtney Gibson, CEO of TIAA Retirement Solutions. "As a board member of Chicago Scholars, I have seen firsthand the extraordinary potential of these students and the transformative difference that access, mentorship, and financial support can make in their lives. Our work with Chicago Scholars is one of the clearest expressions of why we believe in building pathways to financial security that create lasting impact for our people, our business, and the communities we call home."

A Legacy of Impact Rooted in Chicago

TIAA supports Chicago Scholars programming across the entire student journey through the TIAA Scholarship, the Lifeline Fund, and year-round programming and volunteering activations that impact more than 3,000 scholars and their families annually. These efforts help lay the foundation for a future where more young people can plan to achieve a lifetime of financial security and income stability.

In recognition of this collaboration, Chicago Scholars presented TIAA with the Outstanding Company Service Award in 2025. TIAA's work with Chicago Scholars is part of a broader initiative to help three million first-generation college students reach graduation, reflecting a deeply held belief that investing in students invests in communities.

"For several years, TIAA has been a steadfast champion of Chicago Scholars and the extraordinary students we serve," said Jeffrey Beckham, CEO, Chicago Scholars. "We are proud to celebrate this milestone together at the Big Ten Tournament and look forward to the continued impact we will create together for generations to come."

For more information, please visit TIAA.org/BigTen.

About TIAA

TIAA aims to provide secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions.i It paid more than $5.9 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2024ii and has $1.5 trillion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2025).iii

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About Chicago Scholars­­

Chicago Scholars is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit leadership development organization that empowers academically ambitious under-resourced, or first-generation students to overcome systemic barriers to success in college and beyond while preparing the city's businesses and organizations for the next generation of leaders. For more information, visit www.chicagoscholars.org.

TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributes securities products. Annuity contracts and certificates are issued by Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) and College Retirement Equities Fund (CREF), New York, NY. Each is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations.

©2026 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, New York, NY

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i Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 2025 DC Recordkeeping Survey published June 25, 2025.

ii As of December 31,2024, TIAA paid out $5.9 billion in total annuity income. This figure represents all annuity income, including guaranteed and additional amounts, for all of TIAA's annuity products.

iii As of December 31, 2025, assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1.506 billion.

SOURCE TIAA