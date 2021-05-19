TIAA's Commitment to Responsible Business and Investing Practices Highlighted in New Report

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA released its Responsible Business Report outlining how the company is making a positive impact on society and the people and institutions it serves.

The report provides an overview of TIAA's corporate social responsibility and responsible investing policies and programs across impact areas including environmental stewardship, governance, community engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion and investing.

"Responsible business practices guide all that we do as an organization. This past year bolstered our commitment to our associates and our customers through enhanced inclusion, equity and diversity initiatives and sustainability and governance practices," said Corie Pauling, Chief Inclusion Diversity & Equity Officer and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at TIAA. "TIAA has a century-long history of innovative and responsible corporate citizenship and industry influence, but we recognize the need to stay focused and raise the bar on this work relentlessly. We are proud of our performance and progress to date and look forward to advancing this legacy with our new President and CEO, Thasunda Brown Duckett, who shares this deep commitment as key to both our values and our future success."

Highlights from the report include:

Environmental Stewardship:

Received A to A+ for all reported UN Principles for Responsible Investment modules

Recycled or salvaged more than 50% of construction waste

Early adopter of responsible investing though Climate Action 100+, Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), and Green Bond Principles

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion:

Released our first EEO-1Audit Report outlining a detailed demographic breakdown of our workforce

The TIAA Inclusion Index, an innovative approach to measuring inclusion throughout the employee lifecycle, increased 7 points to 81 in Q4 of 2020, with Black and Latinx associates matching or exceeding the overall score

Introduced Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming Work Policy

Recognized by Mental Health America for associate well-being efforts through the pandemic

Launched "Be the Change" initiative to raise awareness of racial injustice and support communities in need

Fifty percent of U.S.-based associates volunteered through community engagement programs and increased giving by 24%.

CSR – Rallying to Donate Critical Supplies

Last March, after learning of dangerous supply shortages due to COVID-19, in just 48 hours, our teams rallied and collectively donated $300,000 for personal protective equipment (PPE), including N95 masks and medical supplies for New York City hospitals.

for personal protective equipment (PPE), including N95 masks and medical supplies for hospitals. We launched Operation Healthcare to collect and donate 70,000 PPE, sanitizer and other hygiene items from our buildings for our healthcare clients.

Governance

Underrepresented racial and ethnic groups represented 55% of executive management team

Women represented 47% of TIAA and CREF trustees and overseers

Enhanced sustainability reporting with new alignment and disclosure from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)

To read the full report, click here.

