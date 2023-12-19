Tianjin's Youthful Energy Sparks Citywide Revival

News provided by

China Daily

19 Dec, 2023, 02:44 ET

TIANJIN, China, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

Tianjin, a city in North China, is undergoing a dynamic transformation driven by its vibrant young people. China Daily Potside Chats hosts, Nathan and Stephanie, recently explored the city's cutting-edge developments led by the younger generation.

Continue Reading
The charging robot undergoes replenishment at the Yujiapu Innovation Charging Station.
The charging robot undergoes replenishment at the Yujiapu Innovation Charging Station.

A symbol of Tianjin's commitment to a sustainable future is the Yujiapu Innovation Charging Station, launched in July 2023. With 77 car ports and an avant-garde canopy design incorporating 400 solar panels, the station generates approximately 400 kilowatt-hours of electricity daily.

"In the future, new energy vehicles interacting with our charging station can serve not only as a means of transportation but also as a portable charger, a large-scale mobile battery for daily life," said Li Shaoxiong, a marketing engineer at the Binhai branch under the State Grid Tianjin Electric Power Company.

Medical Breakthroughs

Having accomplished over 8,000 successful robotic surgeries since 2016, Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute & Hospital leads the way in healthcare breakthroughs by utilizing da Vinci robotic surgical systems.

Dr Gong Lei, a practitioner and instructor at the hospital's clinical training center, imparts specialized robotic-assisted training to doctors nationwide. "Doctors trained in our center must perform over 30 demonstration operations to qualify for a license," said Gong.

Smart Ports and Logistics

The Second Container Terminal at Tianjin Port, operational since 2021, is the world's first smart zero-carbon terminal. Using wind turbines and solar energy, it reduces carbon emissions by about 75,000 tons annually. The terminal is also undergoing a smart logistics revolution, employing Artificial Intelligence Robots of Transportation (ARTs).

Wang Tong, an engineer at this terminal, highlights their intelligent system calculating optimal routes. "It significantly reduces the delivery time of containers, thereby enhancing efficiency in our terminal," said Wang Tong.

Moaaz Awan, a PhD candidate in Engineering at Tianjin University, expressed his enthusiasm for the cutting-edge technologies in Tianjin during Potside Chats. "Tianjin is a fascinating place to study due to the many new technologies being piloted here. I aspire to introduce them to my hometown in Pakistan."

Tianjin's youth seamlessly blend tradition with modernity, shaping the city into a dynamic hub for innovation and sustainability. This commitment propels Tianjin into a new era, enhancing its global reputation as a city embracing the future.

SOURCE China Daily

Also from this source

Young people lifeblood for worldwide ties

Young people lifeblood for worldwide ties

A report from China Daily: Overseas Chinese have played an important role in China's economic and social development over the past decades....
China Daily : La technologie numérique aide les économies rurales à prospérer

China Daily : La technologie numérique aide les économies rurales à prospérer

La technologie joue un rôle essentiel dans la croissance économique. Une étude de l'Union internationale des télécommunications suggère qu'une...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.