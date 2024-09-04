Tic Tac® Chewy!, A Brand-New Sugar Candy from Tic Tac®, Has Just Hit Shelves

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tic Tac® Chewy!, the first-ever sugar candy under the Ferrero North America portfolio, is now available in candy aisles across the country. Tic Tac Chewy! takes what fans know and love about Tic Tac to a whole new level with its unique contrast of textures.

Tic Tac Chewy!

Made with layers and layers of intense fruit flavors, delicious Tic Tac Chewy! starts with a crunchy exterior and transforms with a mouthwatering, chewy inside. Featuring two flavor varieties, Fruit Adventure and Sour Adventure, each one offers a mix of five delicious fruity flavors: Cherry, Apple, Orange, Lemon, and Grape.

"We're so excited that fans are now able to try Ferrero's first-ever innovation exclusive to the US market, Tic Tac Chewy!," said Dan Cutchin, Vice President of Marketing at Ferrero USA. "This unique candy is a vibrant evolution from the iconic Tic Tac mint, and we cannot wait to get it in the hands of candy enthusiasts everywhere as we shake up the category with this flavorful offering."

Tic Tac Chewy!, made with colors from natural sources only, is available in a single bag (1.8oz), share bag (3.4oz) and peg bag (7.0oz) in stores and online nationwide. Pick up a bag today and share with friends!

For more information on Tic Tac Chewy!, please visit www.tictac.com.

About Tic Tac® Mints

The Tic Tac® brand was launched in the U.S. in 1969 by the Italian confectionery manufacturer Ferrero and has been a leading mint brand for over 50 years.

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

