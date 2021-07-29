Tic Tac® Continues the Excitement of the Tic Tac UFO Phenomenon with Trip to Space

Though officially heading to space for the first time ever next week, Tic Tac® was spotted in the atmosphere in 2004 by Navy Lt. Commander Alex Dietrich who reported a UFO in the shape of a Tic Tac® breath mint. The newly de-classified video footage of the incident has resulted in worldwide fanfare and additional speculated sightings. The most recent witness account occurred just last month in the United Kingdom spawning continued interest from believers around the globe.

"Tic Tac® has a very strong connection with the history of space, having launched the same year that American astronauts landed on the moon in 1969 and the UFO reference that has made news for over 15 years now," said Noah Szporn, Senior Vice President, Ferrero Sugar Confections North America. "Our fans have been so receptive and excited by the UFO connection, especially in the last few months, that it seemed fitting to send our own Tic Tac® vessel into space containing the universal mints while displaying their personal words into the galaxy."

The Tic Tac® packs in the space vessel include fan-favorite flavors, Freshmint, Orange, and Fruit Adventure. They will feature phrases that inspire moments of connection prompting a kind, refreshing encounter with our alien friends. The exterior of the vessel will project messages and greetings on a scrolling ticker-tape board. Consumers can go to the Tic Tac® Twitter @tictacusa, Instagram @tictacusa or Facebook @TicTacUSA channels by August 1 to submit their own refreshing messages for a chance to have them projected into the atmosphere.

Upon landing back on Earth, 100 lucky fans can get their hands on a pack that went to space by following instructions to come on the Tic Tac® social channels, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Everyone will be able to purchase the limited edition Tic Tac® breath mints later this year at major retailers nationwide.

For more information on Tic Tac®, visit www.tictac.com

ABOUT TIC TAC® MINTS

The Tic Tac® brand was launched in the U.S. in 1969 by the Italian confectionery manufacturer Ferrero and has been a leading mint brand for over 50 years.

ABOUT FERRERO

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

Contact:

Jaclyn Giuliano

[email protected]

SOURCE Ferrero North America

Related Links

http://www.tictac.com

