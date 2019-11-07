Ticketbud Announces Partnership with the American Basketball Association (ABA)

Ticketbud is setting ABA teams up for success, providing ongoing customer support and comprehensive reporting. Pre-sold game tickets give the ABA early access to funds and the ability to reach new audiences through digital channels.

"We look forward to a strong partnership with the ABA. It's all about the value of customer data and buyer behavior insights. Building customer profiles from data allows the ABA to have more impact with their ongoing customer engagement, targeted communication and promotions," Kayhan Ahmadi, Ticketbud CEO.

Both companies acknowledge there will be a transition period as ABA teams and attendees adopt this new purchase channel and the opportunities it presents. Fans benefit from convenient ticket purchase and smooth gate entry, with fast scanning of mobile or print at home tickets.

Ticketbud supports ABA team owners with tools for growth. Each year the share of sporting and event tickets purchased online and on mobile devices steadily increases. With people searching for events on their phones, it becomes vital for event promotion and ticket sales to be accessible on mobile to maximize market share.

"I want to grow the relationship between Ticketbud and the ABA, with more and more teams taking advantage of this partnership as they see the tremendous advantage Ticketbud provides," Joe Newman, American Basketball Association, CEO and Co-founder.

TICKETBUD ABA PARTNERSHIP

About Ticketbud :

Ticketbud is a user-friendly, all-in-one event management and ticketing platform with all-inclusive pricing and real human customer support. Flexible payouts enable early access to funds, while organizers have access to powerful tools and integrations, comprehensive reporting and all their event data at no extra cost. With the flexibility to customize (including white-label solutions), event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud.

Visit Ticketbud today and request a demo . It's free to sign up and start planning.

Ticketbud and Ticketbud LLC are registered trademarks of Ideabud LLC, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

