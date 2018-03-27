Ticketbud Announces Updated Onsite Cash Tracking and Centralized Reporting

"Reconciling cash sales after an event is a major pain point," said Kayhan Ahmadi, CEO of Ticketbud. "Event organizers need a simple way to log cash sales at the door. For many of our large scale event organizers, tracking cash sales from events that utilize large volunteer staff is a major challenge. This update to our mobile Point of Sale system enables the event organizer to log cash sales through a simple interface with centralized backend reporting. The event organizer can save time during reconciliation, and can rest assured that there is no cash breakage in their event."

Ticketbud App Cash Logging

Organizers planning on selling tickets onsite at their event now have the ability to track sales made with cash. With the "cash logging" feature on the Ticketbud app, organizers can keep a record of all tickets sold in cash, in addition to using the Ticketbud point of sale to capture card transactions.

The app allows organizers and producers to track revenue from specific staff and volunteer placements. This is important for planning for future years, as organizers can pinpoint where sales are strongest.

You can learn more about the Ticketbud app here.

Centralized Reporting

A much requested feature, Ticketbud's event management software has a new revenue report that collects information from online ticket sales, offline sales, and any onsite sales - both cash and card. Organizers can use this information to better program ticket sales

About Ticketbud

Ticketbud helps manage ticketing, promotion, and attendee management needs so that event organizers can focus on actually running their events. Ticketbud offers user friendly event registration and management software, ticketing services, and point of sale systems for successful events. For larger events, Ticketbud can provide custom design work, event consulting and optional white glove customer support. Event organizers worldwide use Ticketbud in order to manage events efficiently and sell more tickets online. If you would like to set up your event or receive more information visit ticketbud.com.

