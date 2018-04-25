Ticketbud Announces Updated Sales Tracking For Ticketbud App

"Check-in is a crucial part of event operations. We have been making updates to Ticketbud mobile app so that event organizers can scan thousands of tickets quickly. Large events and festivals want to provide a seamless gate experience, and fast, accurate check-in is the cornerstone. These most recent updates go beyond speed and enable gate staff to easily identify what ticket type is being scanned. This is important for large events with multiple ticket types such as 'early bird,' or 'VIP,'" said Kayhan Ahmadi, CEO of Ticketbud. "These updates ensure smooth gate operations and a great attendee experience."

Ticket Recognition

Built to be able to scan in virtually any condition, the Ticketbud App has been designed to quickly scan tickets. However, until this point, the app did not designate what type of ticket was scanned. This update now presents the type of ticket as it is scanned, so that staff at the gate are best able to best direct the attendee as needed.

In-App Revenue Tracking

A lot goes on during event check-in, and one pain point frequently referred to by organizers was an inability to see sales updated in real time as on-site transactions are completed. A new graph will appear on the app that gives organizers the ability to track these sales. One feature of the Ticketbud app already built in is a way to see sales by device, so there will be more data to review for optimization of event check-in for future years.

