Ticketbud Badge Printing Feature Streamlines Event Registration and Enhances Attendee Experience

With the ability to print badges, Ticketbud becomes ideal for event registration for trade shows, conferences, or VIPs Post this Ticketbud's badge printing feature is perfect for conferences, festivals and other large-scale events. Learn more at ticketbud.com

The credentialing tool integrates seamlessly with Ticketbud's existing event registration and check-in processes, eliminating the need for third-party badge platforms. Introducing the feature solidifies Ticketbud's position as a one-stop-shop for event ticketing needs for conferences, galas, trade shows, and other credential-focused events.

"Ticketbud is delivering new and innovative tools so that event organizers can run all of their event registration and ticketing needs through one platform," said Ticketbud CEO Kahyan Ahmadi. "This addition leverages Ticketbud's robust event management and ticketing capabilities to expand into new event verticals, from large trade shows to exclusive VIP events, without compromising on customization."

Each badge is printed using an industry-standard Zebra thermal printer (model 421 or similar), which can be rented through Ticketbud. The printers connect wirelessly via bluetooth to Ticketbud's mobile ticket scanner, allowing event organizers the flexibility to print badges individually at check-in or in bulk ahead of time, catering to both small and large events.

"In the past, check-in was challenging," said Eve Mason-O'Malley, co - owner and director of the Velocity Dance convention, a National touring dance convention that welcomes thousands of attendees each year. "With Ticketbud Badge Printing, check-in and registration were simplified, transforming a previously cumbersome process into a smooth experience."

Customization is an option for event organizers who wish to include logos, sponsor information, or other details on each badge. If working with third-party designers, customized badges can be easily implemented by ordering compatible thermal badge stock. This flexibility ensures event organizers can achieve a high-quality, professional look for their badges while promoting their event partners.

For added support, Ticketbud offers on-site assistance to organizers who need help maximizing the badge printing tool.

