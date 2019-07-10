Ticketbud Continues to Enhance the Customer Experience, Launching Mobile Optimized Event Pages

AUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticketbud continues to take online event ticketing and registration to the next level, with a strong focus on the customer experience. Announcing an enhanced event creation interface for event organizers, and new mobile optimized event landing pages to maximize ticket sales from mobile devices.

Ticketbud's ongoing commitment to the customer experience has been recognized by the Greater Austin Business Awards, announcing Ticketbud as a finalist for the 2019 Customer Experience Award.

These new interfaces enhance the platform's user experience for both event organizers and ticket buyers.

Customizable Event Page Template:

A contemporary event template for your brand. Edit and preview in real-time how event pages look to ticket buyers. This makes for a faster and smoother setup experience.

Mobile Optimized Event Pages:

Increase ticket sales with a mobile optimized experience for ticket buyers, from promotion through to checkout. Making it easy to purchase tickets from mobile devices.

"Mobile optimization ensures the ticket buying experience is easy to navigate on any device. With most event marketing being driven through social media channels, the ability to convert on mobile has a direct and significant impact on ticket sales and revenue. These new event pages, along with the mobile optimized checkout flow, provide a seamless mobile experience for ticket buyers. It's a great time to start using Ticketbud for event ticketing." Kayhan Ahmadi, CEO of Ticketbud.

This is the latest in a series of updates from the online event ticketing platform, committed to continually improving the customer experience.

Read more about Ticketbud Event Pages.

About Ticketbud :

Ticketbud is a user friendly, all-in-one event management and ticketing platform with all-inclusive pricing and real human customer support. Organizers are in control with flexible payout options providing early access to funds, powerful tools and integrations, comprehensive reporting and complete access to event data at no extra cost. With the flexibility to customize (including white-label solutions), event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud.

Visit Ticketbud today and request a demo . It's free to sign up and start planning.

Ticketbud and Ticketbud LLC are registered trademarks of Ideabud LLC, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Ticketbud

Related Links

https://www.ticketbud.com/

