Ticketbud Enhances Ticket Scanning, Ensuring Faster Event Check-in

Ticket scanning and access control is a major challenge for events with high volume ticket sales after gates open. Mobile checkout optimization has made it easier for attendees to buy tickets as they approach the gate. Ticketbud's newly updated iOS and Android mobile apps are specifically optimized to handle those last-minute ticket purchases, without disrupting check-in scanning at high volume events.

"While working on-site with partners we identified the need to quickly and reliably scan tickets purchased as recently as 30 seconds ago, while the attendee was in line. Wi-fi and connectivity is often limited, so we set out to engineer our app to optimize around these last minute, high volume situations," Kayhan Ahmadi, Ticketbud CEO.

Ticketbud has also integrated with Apple Wallet, making it easier for attendees to store and find event tickets quickly. In addition to redesigning ticket confirmation emails, so attendees aren't searching for tickets in attachments.

These latest updates are part of the company's continued commitment to improving the customer experience, by evaluating every step in the customer journey. Ensuring both event organizers and ticket buyers continue to enjoy a great product and service.

Ticketbud's free mobile check-in app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

About Ticketbud :

Ticketbud is a user-friendly, all-in-one event management and ticketing platform with all-inclusive pricing and real human customer support. Flexible payouts enable early access to funds, while organizers have access to powerful tools and integrations, comprehensive reporting and all their event data at no extra cost. With the flexibility to customize (including white-label solutions), event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud.

