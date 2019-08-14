Ticketbud Launches an Intuitive New Interface for Event Organizers - Event Ticketing Just Got Easier

Ticketbud 2.0 Redesign

Unified Modern Interface and Intuitive Menu Structure - designed for a consistent experience, making it easy for organizers to navigate the platform and manage events.

- designed for a consistent experience, making it easy for organizers to navigate the platform and manage events. Enhanced Account Dashboard - the event organizers control room gives complete oversight of all information, activity and reporting across all events.

- the event organizers control room gives complete oversight of all information, activity and reporting across all events. Improved Event Dashboard - manage details and access live reporting for individual events. Mobile optimized to improve the experience for event organizers on the go.

- manage details and access live reporting for individual events. Mobile optimized to improve the experience for event organizers on the go. Improved Search Functionality - find orders fast across all events. Particularly valuable to organizers with multi-day events.

"This newly updated and mobile optimized ticketing platform has been our largest and most important project under my tenure as CEO. We've taken the Ticketbud ticketing platform to the next level with an intuitive and enhanced user experience for event organizers. It's dynamic, flexible, and will support all the powerful integrations we are going to be launching. Combined with previous updates focused on the ticket purchase experience, such as our mobile optimized event pages and checkout experience, it's a great time to use Ticketbud for event ticketing. This thing sings."

Kayhan Ahmadi, CEO of Ticketbud.

Learn more about Ticketbud's new platform interface.

About Ticketbud :

Ticketbud is a user friendly, all-in-one event management and ticketing platform with all-inclusive pricing and real human customer support. Organizers are in control with flexible payout options providing early access to funds, powerful tools and integrations, comprehensive reporting and complete access to event data at no extra cost. With the flexibility to customize (including white-label solutions), event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud.

Visit Ticketbud today and request a demo . It's free to sign up and start planning.

Ticketbud and Ticketbud LLC are registered trademarks of Ideabud LLC, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Ticketbud

Related Links

https://ticketbud.com

