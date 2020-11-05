Ticketbud Shares the 9 Most Popular Ticketing Features and Tools for Event Organizers in 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Event ticketing platform Ticketbud continues to work closely with event organizers as they navigate the challenges of this year. The nature of these challenges has led to some changing priorities in what event organizers are looking for in a ticketing partner.

The 9 most popular ticketing features and tools in 2020 :

Real Human Customer Support

Getting a real person on the phone when you need it makes all the difference. Timed Access Ticketing

Ticketing for allocated times prevents overcrowding and maximizes ticket sales across opening hours. Ticket Revenue and Refund Protections

Providing extra peace of mind with coverage for event organizers and their ticket buyers. Contactless Ticketing

Digital tickets facilitate a smoother contactless entry. Early Payouts

Early access to funds helps cover upfront costs. Organizers don't want a ticketing company that holds their funds until after the event. Online Ticketing for Virtual Events

A quick and easy solution for setting up an event page to sell virtual event tickets online. Inbuilt Promotion and Communication Tools

Making it easy to promote, manage, communicate and track events within the one system. Simple Custom Event Pages

Organizers want an event landing page that's easy to set up and customize, or a simple ticket widget to sell tickets directly from their existing website. Unlimited Ticketing Types

The flexibility to create effective ticket programming with multiple ticket types to help maximize sales.

"Ticketbud has been working with event organizers to provide solutions to their changing ticketing needs. We've been in this together this year and we're excited to see the launch of so many upcoming events on our platform because we've been able to deliver for our customers," said Kayhan Ahmadi, Ticketbud CEO.

About Ticketbud :

Ticketbud is the event organizers ticketing platform. User-friendly for first time organizers, powerful and flexible for large festivals and events. We make ticketing easy, so you can focus on your event. Access all features and ongoing customer support, with complete reporting and data ownership. With early payouts and the flexibility to customize, event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud.

Ticketbud and Ticketbud LLC are registered trademarks of Ideabud LLC, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Ticketbud

Related Links

https://ticketbud.com

