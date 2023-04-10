Tickets Available Now for the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

J. Brewer's premium hospitality experience returns with expanded pavilion and menu

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will once again welcome families, foodies, and golf fans from across the Midwest to Grand Rapids, Mich. for an elevated tournament experience June 15-18 at Blythefield Country Club. In fact, tournament officials announced today plans to expand the notably food-focused event's culinary offerings at this year's event as it continues its mission of feeding families in need through the retailer's Simply Give program.

"At Meijer, feeding people is at the heart of what we do, even on the golf course – whether through the Simply Give hunger relief program the tournament benefits or by providing a best-in-class culinary experience right off the fairway," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "Last year's attendees loved the introduction of a premium culinary experience in J. Brewer's, so we're excited to announce that we've expanded that this year to include a new food experience called Frederik's."

J. Brewer's is returning to the course offering a premium all-you-can-eat meal experience curated by Meijer chefs and local restaurants right off the 4th fairway. In addition to honoring the founder of Blythefield Country Club, J. Brewer, tournament officials will expand the pavilion this year to include a new "Frederik's" food experience. Named for Frederik Meijer, Co-Founder of the retailer and creator of the first-ever "one-stop shop," the new addition will offer guests additional menu and beverage options. The Frederik's menu will change daily and feature products exclusive to the retailer's premium Frederik's product line, including seafood. The line draws inspiration from its namesake's innovative spirit, combining the finest ingredients with authentic and appealing flavors.

J. Brewer's Hospitality

Daily tickets for access to the J. Brewer's pavilion cost $85 each. Those tickets are day specific and are available Friday through Sunday. Tickets for children, ages 5 and under, cost $10 each. Each child ticket must be accompanied by a ticketed adult.

J. Brewer's tickets will offer attendees access to:

New Frederik's food experience

All-you-can-eat access to carefully crafted food and beverage items, featuring local restaurants and breweries

A terrace for live, front-row views of the on-course action

A vibrant, fun atmosphere with upscale seating areas and televisions playing live updates from the course

"The level of premium hospitality offered by J. Brewer's is unlike anything else available to the public on the tour," Cooper said. "It meant a lot to us to be able to introduce that experience to our West Michigan community last year, and it's even more exciting to now elevate it further with the addition of Frederik's."

General Admission Tickets

General Admission tickets cost $10 each and are valid any one day, Thursday through Sunday, while weekly tickets cost $25 and are valid all week. Kids, ages 17 and under, will once again receive free admission with a ticketed adult.

General admission tickets include general grounds access to the tournament, public viewing bleacher seating and various concessions areas located throughout the course. Discovery Land will again return as a destination for kids and families and will be free and open to the public.

The 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best female golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2022 tournament raised $1.25 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the eight tournaments combined have generated more than $8.65 million for the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program. Additionally, in 2022, Meijer also donated $25,000 to a hunger relief organization of tournament Champion Jennifer Kupcho's choice. She selected Grand Rapids-based Kids' Food Basket as a thank you to her host family, who had ties to the organization.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com. Follow the action and stay up-to-date on the latest tournament news by following #ForeHunger and #MeijerCommunity on social media.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 501 supercenters, neighborhood markets, Meijer Grocery and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. The retailer's other primary pillars of giving include Diversity & Inclusion, local giving, sustainability, and health and wellness. For additional information on Meijer community engagement efforts, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

